Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12010 Rock Creek Court

12010 Rock Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

12010 Rock Creek Court, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
Tesla. Space X. NFL. The Future. Built in 2014, 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 1,888 sq ft. home with air conditioning (A/C), upgraded flooring, no common walls, completely free standing. PROPERTY TO BE DELIVERED UNFURNISHED. The 1st level consists of a private 2 car, direct-access garage, one bedroom with walk-in shower, and access to a private patio yard. The middle level has a large open floor plan with kitchen, dining, and living area, stunning flooring, wonderful kitchen with granite countertops and all stainless steel appliances, and tons of natural light. On the top floor you will find dual master suites with en-suite bathrooms. The Parkside Village amenities include gated and secured entrance, swimming pool, jacuzzi, tot lot, tranquil walk ways, and tons of guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12010 Rock Creek Court have any available units?
12010 Rock Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 12010 Rock Creek Court have?
Some of 12010 Rock Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12010 Rock Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
12010 Rock Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12010 Rock Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 12010 Rock Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 12010 Rock Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 12010 Rock Creek Court offers parking.
Does 12010 Rock Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12010 Rock Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12010 Rock Creek Court have a pool?
Yes, 12010 Rock Creek Court has a pool.
Does 12010 Rock Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 12010 Rock Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12010 Rock Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12010 Rock Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
