12010 Rock Creek Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage guest parking

Tesla. Space X. NFL. The Future. Built in 2014, 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 1,888 sq ft. home with air conditioning (A/C), upgraded flooring, no common walls, completely free standing. PROPERTY TO BE DELIVERED UNFURNISHED. The 1st level consists of a private 2 car, direct-access garage, one bedroom with walk-in shower, and access to a private patio yard. The middle level has a large open floor plan with kitchen, dining, and living area, stunning flooring, wonderful kitchen with granite countertops and all stainless steel appliances, and tons of natural light. On the top floor you will find dual master suites with en-suite bathrooms. The Parkside Village amenities include gated and secured entrance, swimming pool, jacuzzi, tot lot, tranquil walk ways, and tons of guest parking.