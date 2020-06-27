12001 Rock Creek Court

Amenities

Tesla. Space X. NFL. The Future. Built in 2014, stunningly upgraded, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2,126 sq ft. home with surround sound throughout, air conditioning (A/C), engineered wood flooring, and large backyard. PROPERTY TO BE DELIVERED UNFURNISHED. The main level consists of a private 2 car, direct-access garage, large open floor plan w/breakfast counter, chef’s kitchen w/all stainless appliances, granite counter tops, dining area, living room with beautiful stone wall and fireplace, downstairs powder room, and additional family room also with a beautiful stone wall that makes a perfect movie, entertainment, or play room. Opens to a large private backyard with fountain and low-maintenance artificial turf. Upstairs you will find an oversized master bedroom w/ two walk-in closets, en-suite master bath with soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Three additional large bedrooms (one that is currently set up as a home office), an additional full bathroom, and separate laundry room with custom enhancements complete this wonderful home. Additionally, this home has no common walls! The Parkside Village amenities include gated and secured entrance, swimming pool, jacuzzi, tot lot, tranquil walk ways, and tons of guest parking.