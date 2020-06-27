All apartments in Hawthorne
12001 Rock Creek Court

Location

12001 Rock Creek Court, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
Tesla. Space X. NFL. The Future. Built in 2014, stunningly upgraded, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2,126 sq ft. home with surround sound throughout, air conditioning (A/C), engineered wood flooring, and large backyard. PROPERTY TO BE DELIVERED UNFURNISHED. The main level consists of a private 2 car, direct-access garage, large open floor plan w/breakfast counter, chef’s kitchen w/all stainless appliances, granite counter tops, dining area, living room with beautiful stone wall and fireplace, downstairs powder room, and additional family room also with a beautiful stone wall that makes a perfect movie, entertainment, or play room. Opens to a large private backyard with fountain and low-maintenance artificial turf. Upstairs you will find an oversized master bedroom w/ two walk-in closets, en-suite master bath with soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Three additional large bedrooms (one that is currently set up as a home office), an additional full bathroom, and separate laundry room with custom enhancements complete this wonderful home. Additionally, this home has no common walls! The Parkside Village amenities include gated and secured entrance, swimming pool, jacuzzi, tot lot, tranquil walk ways, and tons of guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12001 Rock Creek Court have any available units?
12001 Rock Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 12001 Rock Creek Court have?
Some of 12001 Rock Creek Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12001 Rock Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
12001 Rock Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12001 Rock Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 12001 Rock Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 12001 Rock Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 12001 Rock Creek Court offers parking.
Does 12001 Rock Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12001 Rock Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12001 Rock Creek Court have a pool?
Yes, 12001 Rock Creek Court has a pool.
Does 12001 Rock Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 12001 Rock Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12001 Rock Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12001 Rock Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
