Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11925 Ramona Avenue - C

11925 Ramona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11925 Ramona Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

parking
coffee bar
range
oven
refrigerator
Charming 2 bed 1 bath house available! Large kitchen that comes with range, oven and refrigerator. Dedicated dining and living room. Off street parking.

This location is in the City of Hawthorne. Close by to the 405 and 105 freeways. Nearby parks include Beach Boys Historic Landmark, Hawthorne Memorial Park and Center Park. Nearby schools include York Elementary School, St Joseph School and Fun Ship. The closest grocery stores are Freeman Market, Desi Masala Mart and Mirchi Masala. Nearby coffee shops include Cuban Cafe Bakery, Starbucks and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Mariscos Guillen, Zamora Bros and Chips Restaurant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11925 Ramona Avenue - C have any available units?
11925 Ramona Avenue - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 11925 Ramona Avenue - C have?
Some of 11925 Ramona Avenue - C's amenities include parking, coffee bar, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11925 Ramona Avenue - C currently offering any rent specials?
11925 Ramona Avenue - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11925 Ramona Avenue - C pet-friendly?
No, 11925 Ramona Avenue - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 11925 Ramona Avenue - C offer parking?
Yes, 11925 Ramona Avenue - C offers parking.
Does 11925 Ramona Avenue - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11925 Ramona Avenue - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11925 Ramona Avenue - C have a pool?
No, 11925 Ramona Avenue - C does not have a pool.
Does 11925 Ramona Avenue - C have accessible units?
No, 11925 Ramona Avenue - C does not have accessible units.
Does 11925 Ramona Avenue - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 11925 Ramona Avenue - C does not have units with dishwashers.
