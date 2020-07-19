11925 Ramona Avenue - C

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Charming 2 bed 1 bath house available! Large kitchen that comes with range, oven and refrigerator. Dedicated dining and living room. Off street parking.



This location is in the City of Hawthorne. Close by to the 405 and 105 freeways. Nearby parks include Beach Boys Historic Landmark, Hawthorne Memorial Park and Center Park. Nearby schools include York Elementary School, St Joseph School and Fun Ship. The closest grocery stores are Freeman Market, Desi Masala Mart and Mirchi Masala. Nearby coffee shops include Cuban Cafe Bakery, Starbucks and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Mariscos Guillen, Zamora Bros and Chips Restaurant.