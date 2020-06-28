11889 Cedar Avenue

Amenities

Welcome home. You will love this spacious newly remodeled single level, three-bedroom, two bath home in Hawthorne. Functional layout offers separate living room, family room, bonus room and attached two-car garage. Family room opens to a fully remodeled kitchen boasting granite counter-tops, cherry wood cabinets, travertine flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave. Large master bedroom features over-sized mirrored closets and newly remodeled in-suite bathroom. Additional upgrades include remodeled guest bathroom, bamboo floors, recessed lighting throughout, newly installed central AC and heat, freshly painted interior and exterior. Yard is beautifully landscaped and completely fenced in for your privacy and enjoyment. Close proximity to the new future Rams/Chargers Stadium, Hollywood Park Tomorrow, new Forum, 105 & 405. Conveniently located and just minutes away from beaches, Los Angeles Airport (LAX,) public transportation, recreational parks, shopping and more. Contact Danielle Pace to schedule your private tour (424)254-9859