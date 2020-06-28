All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 11889 Cedar Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
11889 Cedar Avenue
Last updated November 4 2019 at 3:36 PM

11889 Cedar Avenue

11889 Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
North Hawthorne
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11889 Cedar Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home. You will love this spacious newly remodeled single level, three-bedroom, two bath home in Hawthorne. Functional layout offers separate living room, family room, bonus room and attached two-car garage. Family room opens to a fully remodeled kitchen boasting granite counter-tops, cherry wood cabinets, travertine flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave. Large master bedroom features over-sized mirrored closets and newly remodeled in-suite bathroom. Additional upgrades include remodeled guest bathroom, bamboo floors, recessed lighting throughout, newly installed central AC and heat, freshly painted interior and exterior. Yard is beautifully landscaped and completely fenced in for your privacy and enjoyment. Close proximity to the new future Rams/Chargers Stadium, Hollywood Park Tomorrow, new Forum, 105 & 405. Conveniently located and just minutes away from beaches, Los Angeles Airport (LAX,) public transportation, recreational parks, shopping and more. Contact Danielle Pace to schedule your private tour (424)254-9859

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11889 Cedar Avenue have any available units?
11889 Cedar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 11889 Cedar Avenue have?
Some of 11889 Cedar Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11889 Cedar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11889 Cedar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11889 Cedar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11889 Cedar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 11889 Cedar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11889 Cedar Avenue offers parking.
Does 11889 Cedar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11889 Cedar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11889 Cedar Avenue have a pool?
No, 11889 Cedar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11889 Cedar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11889 Cedar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11889 Cedar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11889 Cedar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4829 W 120th St
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 BedroomsHawthorne 2 Bedrooms
Hawthorne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHawthorne Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hawthorne Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles