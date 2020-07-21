All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

11878 FREEMAN Avenue

11878 Freeman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11878 Freeman Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
This lovely updated home is a great opportunity for a renter to get in to the all completely renovated new rooms and kitchen, patio. This charming house is a 3 bed full 2 bath, Kitchen has brand new stove, counter top and sink with washer and dryer hookups and Light and bright. Move in ready (Renovate will be completed in the next few weeks). Great back yard for summer parties, 2 car detached garage, Kitchen has brand new stove. Easy to show please contact listing agent for showing instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11878 FREEMAN Avenue have any available units?
11878 FREEMAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 11878 FREEMAN Avenue have?
Some of 11878 FREEMAN Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11878 FREEMAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11878 FREEMAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11878 FREEMAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11878 FREEMAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 11878 FREEMAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11878 FREEMAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 11878 FREEMAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11878 FREEMAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11878 FREEMAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 11878 FREEMAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11878 FREEMAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11878 FREEMAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11878 FREEMAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11878 FREEMAN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
