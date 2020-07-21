11878 FREEMAN Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely updated home is a great opportunity for a renter to get in to the all completely renovated new rooms and kitchen, patio. This charming house is a 3 bed full 2 bath, Kitchen has brand new stove, counter top and sink with washer and dryer hookups and Light and bright. Move in ready (Renovate will be completed in the next few weeks). Great back yard for summer parties, 2 car detached garage, Kitchen has brand new stove. Easy to show please contact listing agent for showing instructions.