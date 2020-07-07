Amenities

We have the best that Hawthorne has to offer!

Call or text Emily Rizvi to schedule an appointment to view 714-628-6269



Large fully remodeled 3 bd/2ba In Hawthorne close to El Segundo and LAX. Units have a modern and spacious floor plan and comes with a stainless steel appliance package. The entire property has just been renovated!Centrally located to Public Transportation, Fwy 105, 405, LAX and 5 Minutes from Hollywood Park Casino, Inglewood Forum and the much anticipated Rams Stadium!



Amenities Include:

* Modern, Bright and Spacious floor plan

* Beautiful hardwood laminate flooring throughout

* Designer kitchen with quartz counter tops and back-splash.

* Stainless steel appliance package which includes refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher

* large living room

* dining area

* Spacious bedrooms with new blinds

* New Bathroom with designer tile, cabinets and hardware

* Custom Paint

* New Landscaping

* 1 car assigned parking



Easy online application!

Terms:

11 Month Lease

Monthly Rent $2,700.00 (3 bedroom)

Security Deposit $900 OAC

Pets: Pets Ok (2 Pets Max)

Pet Security Deposit $500

Monthly Pet Rent: $30/month



To Schedule a showing please contact Emily Rizvi at Pan American Properties 714-628-6269

Address: 11853 Manor Drive Hawthorne CA 90250



Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.

Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities



