Amenities
We have the best that Hawthorne has to offer!
Large fully remodeled 3 bd/2ba In Hawthorne close to El Segundo and LAX. Units have a modern and spacious floor plan and comes with a stainless steel appliance package. The entire property has just been renovated!Centrally located to Public Transportation, Fwy 105, 405, LAX and 5 Minutes from Hollywood Park Casino, Inglewood Forum and the much anticipated Rams Stadium!
Amenities Include:
* Modern, Bright and Spacious floor plan
* Beautiful hardwood laminate flooring throughout
* Designer kitchen with quartz counter tops and back-splash.
* Stainless steel appliance package which includes refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher
* large living room
* dining area
* Spacious bedrooms with new blinds
* New Bathroom with designer tile, cabinets and hardware
* Custom Paint
* New Landscaping
* 1 car assigned parking
Easy online application!
Terms:
11 Month Lease
Monthly Rent $2,700.00 (3 bedroom)
Security Deposit $900 OAC
Pets: Pets Ok (2 Pets Max)
Pet Security Deposit $500
Monthly Pet Rent: $30/month
To Schedule a showing please contact Emily Rizvi at Pan American Properties 714-628-6269
Address: 11853 Manor Drive Hawthorne CA 90250
Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities
(RLNE5723874)