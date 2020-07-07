All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

11853 Manor Drive

11853 Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11853 Manor Drive, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
We have the best that Hawthorne has to offer!
Call or text Emily Rizvi to schedule an appointment to view 714-628-6269

Large fully remodeled 3 bd/2ba In Hawthorne close to El Segundo and LAX. Units have a modern and spacious floor plan and comes with a stainless steel appliance package. The entire property has just been renovated!Centrally located to Public Transportation, Fwy 105, 405, LAX and 5 Minutes from Hollywood Park Casino, Inglewood Forum and the much anticipated Rams Stadium!

Amenities Include:
* Modern, Bright and Spacious floor plan
* Beautiful hardwood laminate flooring throughout
* Designer kitchen with quartz counter tops and back-splash.
* Stainless steel appliance package which includes refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher
* large living room
* dining area
* Spacious bedrooms with new blinds
* New Bathroom with designer tile, cabinets and hardware
* Custom Paint
* New Landscaping
* 1 car assigned parking

Easy online application!
Terms:
11 Month Lease
Monthly Rent $2,700.00 (3 bedroom)
Security Deposit $900 OAC
Pets: Pets Ok (2 Pets Max)
Pet Security Deposit $500
Monthly Pet Rent: $30/month

To Schedule a showing please contact Emily Rizvi at Pan American Properties 714-628-6269
Address: 11853 Manor Drive Hawthorne CA 90250

Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hawthorne-ca?lid=13257448

(RLNE5723874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11853 Manor Drive have any available units?
11853 Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 11853 Manor Drive have?
Some of 11853 Manor Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11853 Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11853 Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11853 Manor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11853 Manor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11853 Manor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11853 Manor Drive offers parking.
Does 11853 Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11853 Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11853 Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 11853 Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11853 Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 11853 Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11853 Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11853 Manor Drive has units with dishwashers.

