11849 Gale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

RENT REDUCED - NEWLY REMODELED HOME - 3 B/2BA - GARAGE, HUGE BACKYARD! - This Beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Newly Remodel Single Family Home is located near Schools, Parks, Dining nearby Major Freeways - This Home was Newly Painted and Comes with Spacious Backyard- New Carpet- New Vinyl Wood Floors- New Stove- New Fridge - Re-Glazed Kitchen Countertop- New Blinds and Washer & Dryer Hookup. Detached Garage - Tenant Pays All Utilities Gas- Electric- Water- Trash & Gardener. No Pets- Non-Smoking Home. ** Lock Box Access, Call **



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5554382)