11845 Grevillea Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Luxurious new construction in the heart of Hawthorne. These town homes feature a spacious floor plan, with Kitchen, Dining and Living Rooms on second level with a Guest Bath. Offering stainless steel appliances, granite counters and plenty of storage in the Gourmet Kitchen. With privacy in mind, each of the 3 bedrooms is designed as a mini-suite with private bath. Tucked away upstairs, the Master Bedroom offers a bonus balcony with sliding glass doors. Other amenities include tank-less water heater, outdoor balconies, 2-car remote access garage & security gates. A stone's throw to LAX and Hawthorne Municipal Airports, this modern new community offers the convenience of accessibility combined with high end finishes and privacy.