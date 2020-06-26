All apartments in Hawthorne
11845 Grevillea Avenue

11845 Grevillea Avenue · No Longer Available
Hawthorne
North Hawthorne
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

11845 Grevillea Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Luxurious new construction in the heart of Hawthorne. These town homes feature a spacious floor plan, with Kitchen, Dining and Living Rooms on second level with a Guest Bath. Offering stainless steel appliances, granite counters and plenty of storage in the Gourmet Kitchen. With privacy in mind, each of the 3 bedrooms is designed as a mini-suite with private bath. Tucked away upstairs, the Master Bedroom offers a bonus balcony with sliding glass doors. Other amenities include tank-less water heater, outdoor balconies, 2-car remote access garage & security gates. A stone's throw to LAX and Hawthorne Municipal Airports, this modern new community offers the convenience of accessibility combined with high end finishes and privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11845 Grevillea Avenue have any available units?
11845 Grevillea Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 11845 Grevillea Avenue have?
Some of 11845 Grevillea Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11845 Grevillea Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11845 Grevillea Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11845 Grevillea Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11845 Grevillea Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 11845 Grevillea Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11845 Grevillea Avenue offers parking.
Does 11845 Grevillea Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11845 Grevillea Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11845 Grevillea Avenue have a pool?
No, 11845 Grevillea Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11845 Grevillea Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11845 Grevillea Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11845 Grevillea Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11845 Grevillea Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
