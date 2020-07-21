All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:52 AM

11823 Truro Avenue

11823 Truro Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11823 Truro Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
- Downstairs Unit
- Luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living, dining, kitchen, bathroom, and laundry room
- Carpet in bedroom
- Ceiling fans in living and bedroom
- Kitchen has brand new white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel under-mount sink.
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances: (range/stove, micro-hood, and dishwasher)
- Window blinds throughout
- In-unit laundry hookups (Laundry machines are tenant's responsibility)
- Bathroom has a new vanity, medicine cabinets, and toilet. Bathtub and walls were re-glazed.
- Mirrored closet doors in bedroom
- Brand new windows throughout
- 1 assigned carport parking included
- Utilities included: Water, Trash, and Sewage
- No pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11823 Truro Avenue have any available units?
11823 Truro Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 11823 Truro Avenue have?
Some of 11823 Truro Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11823 Truro Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11823 Truro Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11823 Truro Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11823 Truro Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 11823 Truro Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11823 Truro Avenue offers parking.
Does 11823 Truro Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11823 Truro Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11823 Truro Avenue have a pool?
No, 11823 Truro Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11823 Truro Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11823 Truro Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11823 Truro Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11823 Truro Avenue has units with dishwashers.
