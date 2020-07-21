11823 Truro Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher carport stainless steel ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

- Downstairs Unit

- Luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living, dining, kitchen, bathroom, and laundry room

- Carpet in bedroom

- Ceiling fans in living and bedroom

- Kitchen has brand new white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel under-mount sink.

- Stainless steel kitchen appliances: (range/stove, micro-hood, and dishwasher)

- Window blinds throughout

- In-unit laundry hookups (Laundry machines are tenant's responsibility)

- Bathroom has a new vanity, medicine cabinets, and toilet. Bathtub and walls were re-glazed.

- Mirrored closet doors in bedroom

- Brand new windows throughout

- 1 assigned carport parking included

- Utilities included: Water, Trash, and Sewage

- No pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.