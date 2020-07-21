11823 Truro Avenue

Amenities
- Downstairs Unit
- Luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living, dining, kitchen, bathroom, and laundry room
- Carpet in bedroom
- Ceiling fans in living and bedroom
- Kitchen has brand new white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel under-mount sink.
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances: (range/stove, micro-hood, and dishwasher)
- Window blinds throughout
- In-unit laundry hookups (Laundry machines are tenant's responsibility)
- Bathroom has a new vanity, medicine cabinets, and toilet. Bathtub and walls were re-glazed.
- Mirrored closet doors in bedroom
- Brand new windows throughout
- 1 assigned carport parking included
- Utilities included: Water, Trash, and Sewage
- No pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.