11624 Felton Ave.

Amenities
Upgraded 3 bed 2 bath home with spacious yard in Hawthorne! - This cozy home has all the gorgeous upgrades one could want, with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on a spacious driveway/backyard!
New hardwood floors throughout the unit, new kitchen cabinetry with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and even new windows in the master bedroom are just a few features that will make you love your new home. A great feature of this house is the outdoor living space, as you find your way to the backyard, you'll find a peaceful outdoor space to enjoy your morning coffee or host a family gathering.
Location is also convenient with the 105 and the 405 just moments away.
Reach out to Jack at jack.hawkmgmt@gmail.com, or call 424-777-9848, ext. 101, to schedule a showing! You can also schedule by following this link:
https://showmojo.com/l/22d5449096
Unit amenities:
-Central AC/Heat
-Washer/Dryer located in the garage area.
-3 car garage
-Relaxing backyard sitting area with shade from tree.
Broker License: 01924661
(RLNE5880301)