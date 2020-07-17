11624 Felton Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Upgraded 3 bed 2 bath home with spacious yard in Hawthorne! - This cozy home has all the gorgeous upgrades one could want, with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on a spacious driveway/backyard!

New hardwood floors throughout the unit, new kitchen cabinetry with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and even new windows in the master bedroom are just a few features that will make you love your new home. A great feature of this house is the outdoor living space, as you find your way to the backyard, you'll find a peaceful outdoor space to enjoy your morning coffee or host a family gathering.

Location is also convenient with the 105 and the 405 just moments away.

Reach out to Jack at jack.hawkmgmt@gmail.com, or call 424-777-9848, ext. 101, to schedule a showing! You can also schedule by following this link:

https://showmojo.com/l/22d5449096



Unit amenities:

-Central AC/Heat

-Washer/Dryer located in the garage area.

-3 car garage

-Relaxing backyard sitting area with shade from tree.



Broker License: 01924661



(RLNE5880301)