Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

11624 Felton Ave.

11624 Felton Avenue · (424) 888-6445
Location

11624 Felton Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11624 Felton Ave. · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Upgraded 3 bed 2 bath home with spacious yard in Hawthorne! - This cozy home has all the gorgeous upgrades one could want, with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on a spacious driveway/backyard!
New hardwood floors throughout the unit, new kitchen cabinetry with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and even new windows in the master bedroom are just a few features that will make you love your new home. A great feature of this house is the outdoor living space, as you find your way to the backyard, you'll find a peaceful outdoor space to enjoy your morning coffee or host a family gathering.
Location is also convenient with the 105 and the 405 just moments away.
Reach out to Jack at jack.hawkmgmt@gmail.com, or call 424-777-9848, ext. 101, to schedule a showing! You can also schedule by following this link:
https://showmojo.com/l/22d5449096

Unit amenities:
-Central AC/Heat
-Washer/Dryer located in the garage area.
-3 car garage
-Relaxing backyard sitting area with shade from tree.

Broker License: 01924661

(RLNE5880301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

