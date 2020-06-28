All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

11554 Cimarron Ave

11554 Cimarron Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11554 Cimarron Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 Hawthorne Mid-Century 3br 2ba - Property Id: 151601

Mid-century 3br 2ba house in the Los Angeles South Bay in a quiet neighborhood in Holly Park across from Cimarron Ave Elementary School. Fresh paint, and newly refinished oak floors. Less than a mile from the LA Green Line Metro station, Target, 24 hour fitness, Food4Less, Starbucks, Space-X, Tesla Design Center, the Hawthorne Airport and LA Southwest College. Two miles from Costco and the new Chargers/Rams stadium in Inglewood.

Has a large, shady backyard with a beautiful grape vine, and small avocado tree, large vintage kitchen, newly refinished hardwood floors, fireplace, new windows, and a two car garage. Shares the same zip code as the prestigious Wiseburn School District for parents wishing to try and transfer their little ones into the district. Quiet neighbors, quiet street. A must see! You will love this house!

Pets: OK, but an additional deposit will be required for each pet.
Renter's Insurance: Required.

Walkthrough video tour available upon request.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/151601
Property Id 151601

(RLNE5770712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11554 Cimarron Ave have any available units?
11554 Cimarron Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 11554 Cimarron Ave have?
Some of 11554 Cimarron Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11554 Cimarron Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11554 Cimarron Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11554 Cimarron Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11554 Cimarron Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11554 Cimarron Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11554 Cimarron Ave offers parking.
Does 11554 Cimarron Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11554 Cimarron Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11554 Cimarron Ave have a pool?
No, 11554 Cimarron Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11554 Cimarron Ave have accessible units?
No, 11554 Cimarron Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11554 Cimarron Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11554 Cimarron Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
