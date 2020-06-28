11554 Cimarron Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage 24hr gym fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking garage

Available 06/01/20 Hawthorne Mid-Century 3br 2ba - Property Id: 151601



Mid-century 3br 2ba house in the Los Angeles South Bay in a quiet neighborhood in Holly Park across from Cimarron Ave Elementary School. Fresh paint, and newly refinished oak floors. Less than a mile from the LA Green Line Metro station, Target, 24 hour fitness, Food4Less, Starbucks, Space-X, Tesla Design Center, the Hawthorne Airport and LA Southwest College. Two miles from Costco and the new Chargers/Rams stadium in Inglewood.



Has a large, shady backyard with a beautiful grape vine, and small avocado tree, large vintage kitchen, newly refinished hardwood floors, fireplace, new windows, and a two car garage. Shares the same zip code as the prestigious Wiseburn School District for parents wishing to try and transfer their little ones into the district. Quiet neighbors, quiet street. A must see! You will love this house!



Pets: OK, but an additional deposit will be required for each pet.

Renter's Insurance: Required.



Walkthrough video tour available upon request.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/151601

Property Id 151601



(RLNE5770712)