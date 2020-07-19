All apartments in Hawthorne
11525 S Van Ness
11525 S Van Ness

11525 South Van Ness Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11525 South Van Ness Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Home with Detached 2 car garage - Lovely single family home has an excellent layout. Kitchen has newer cabinets and granite counters with lots of cabinet space. Kitchen has a bar counter in between kitchen and dining area. Both bathrooms are beautifully updated. Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Newer windows throughout. Master bedroom as a bathroom and large walk in closet. Laundry room is conveniently located in the hallway. Large enclosed rear yard with 2 gardening planters and an orange tree. Property has a detached double car garage at the rear of the property with alley access. Garage has peg board and shelving unit. Property is close to transportation, schools and shopping. Shown by appointment only. Available for move in March 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11525 S Van Ness have any available units?
11525 S Van Ness doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 11525 S Van Ness have?
Some of 11525 S Van Ness's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11525 S Van Ness currently offering any rent specials?
11525 S Van Ness is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11525 S Van Ness pet-friendly?
Yes, 11525 S Van Ness is pet friendly.
Does 11525 S Van Ness offer parking?
Yes, 11525 S Van Ness offers parking.
Does 11525 S Van Ness have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11525 S Van Ness does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11525 S Van Ness have a pool?
No, 11525 S Van Ness does not have a pool.
Does 11525 S Van Ness have accessible units?
No, 11525 S Van Ness does not have accessible units.
Does 11525 S Van Ness have units with dishwashers?
No, 11525 S Van Ness does not have units with dishwashers.
