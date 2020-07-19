11525 S Van Ness

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Home with Detached 2 car garage - Lovely single family home has an excellent layout. Kitchen has newer cabinets and granite counters with lots of cabinet space. Kitchen has a bar counter in between kitchen and dining area. Both bathrooms are beautifully updated. Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Newer windows throughout. Master bedroom as a bathroom and large walk in closet. Laundry room is conveniently located in the hallway. Large enclosed rear yard with 2 gardening planters and an orange tree. Property has a detached double car garage at the rear of the property with alley access. Garage has peg board and shelving unit. Property is close to transportation, schools and shopping. Shown by appointment only. Available for move in March 1, 2019.



(RLNE2155884)