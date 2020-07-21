All apartments in Hawthorne
11309 Condon Avenue

11309 Condon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11309 Condon Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Newer built, beautifully appointed free-standing townhome ready for you to move in. Open floor plan provide generous room-to-move in the living room, dining area and large kitchen. Kick back and watch the big screen tv on the comfy furnishing in the living. Kitchen is chock full of dishes, pans, utensils and more with plenty of counter space. Just off the kitchen through the sliding doors is a generous patio with table & chairs, seating and fire pit with seating around it. Back inside and upstairs there is a beautiful master bedroom with queen bed, wall-mounted tv and walk-in closet. Luxurious and large master bathroom with double-sink and over-sized, glass-enclosed shower. Just down the hall on the second level and the washer and dryer (yes, located adjacent to bedrooms) you’ll find the full bathroom in the hall and two additional bedrooms. Also, features direct access two-car garage with additional guest space. This home is all set up and ready for move in! Super peaceful and quiet inside. Multiple seating areas in yard. Fabulous location near LAX! AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11309 Condon Avenue have any available units?
11309 Condon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 11309 Condon Avenue have?
Some of 11309 Condon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11309 Condon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11309 Condon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11309 Condon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11309 Condon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 11309 Condon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11309 Condon Avenue offers parking.
Does 11309 Condon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11309 Condon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11309 Condon Avenue have a pool?
No, 11309 Condon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11309 Condon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11309 Condon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11309 Condon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11309 Condon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
