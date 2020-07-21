11309 Condon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Newer built, beautifully appointed free-standing townhome ready for you to move in. Open floor plan provide generous room-to-move in the living room, dining area and large kitchen. Kick back and watch the big screen tv on the comfy furnishing in the living. Kitchen is chock full of dishes, pans, utensils and more with plenty of counter space. Just off the kitchen through the sliding doors is a generous patio with table & chairs, seating and fire pit with seating around it. Back inside and upstairs there is a beautiful master bedroom with queen bed, wall-mounted tv and walk-in closet. Luxurious and large master bathroom with double-sink and over-sized, glass-enclosed shower. Just down the hall on the second level and the washer and dryer (yes, located adjacent to bedrooms) you’ll find the full bathroom in the hall and two additional bedrooms. Also, features direct access two-car garage with additional guest space. This home is all set up and ready for move in! Super peaceful and quiet inside. Multiple seating areas in yard. Fabulous location near LAX! AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.