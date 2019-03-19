14367 Old Highway 80

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Detached Hillside Home - This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom detached home is located off Olde Highway 80 on the hillside behind The Renegade. It has parking for 2+ vehicles and a fenced no maintenance yard. There is a private shaded patio off of the dining room facing west, perfect for viewing sunsets. The entire home has tile floors keeping it cool in the warm east county weather. Large master bedroom with two additional rooms, one with a separate entrance sliding door. Washer and dryer hookups off kitchen. Pets OK upon approval.



This home is professionally managed by Parker Properties: Please contact Taylor at 619-562-6660x100 or taylor@parkerproperties.net for all inquiries.



(RLNE3671210)