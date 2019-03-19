All apartments in Harbison Canyon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14367 Old Highway 80

14367 Old Highway 80 · No Longer Available
Location

14367 Old Highway 80, Harbison Canyon, CA 92021
Harbison Canyon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Detached Hillside Home - This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom detached home is located off Olde Highway 80 on the hillside behind The Renegade. It has parking for 2+ vehicles and a fenced no maintenance yard. There is a private shaded patio off of the dining room facing west, perfect for viewing sunsets. The entire home has tile floors keeping it cool in the warm east county weather. Large master bedroom with two additional rooms, one with a separate entrance sliding door. Washer and dryer hookups off kitchen. Pets OK upon approval.

This home is professionally managed by Parker Properties: Please contact Taylor at 619-562-6660x100 or taylor@parkerproperties.net for all inquiries.

(RLNE3671210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

