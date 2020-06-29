All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:53 PM

2734 Montellano Avenue

2734 Montellano Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2734 Montellano Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful single level home in the city of Hacienda Heights. This House encompass a large 10,000 sq/ft lots with an 1,820 sq/ft house with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath , study room, large living room, family room and a kitchen. 2 car attached garage with wall cabinets. Lush Front and Backyard and a beautiful pool for those hot summer days. Owner takes cares of the Gardening and the pool so just pack up and move in. Walking distance to great schools, shopping and public transportation. Dont miss this opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2734 Montellano Avenue have any available units?
2734 Montellano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
Is 2734 Montellano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2734 Montellano Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2734 Montellano Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2734 Montellano Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 2734 Montellano Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2734 Montellano Avenue offers parking.
Does 2734 Montellano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2734 Montellano Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2734 Montellano Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2734 Montellano Avenue has a pool.
Does 2734 Montellano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2734 Montellano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2734 Montellano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2734 Montellano Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2734 Montellano Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2734 Montellano Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
