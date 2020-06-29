2734 Montellano Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful single level home in the city of Hacienda Heights. This House encompass a large 10,000 sq/ft lots with an 1,820 sq/ft house with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath , study room, large living room, family room and a kitchen. 2 car attached garage with wall cabinets. Lush Front and Backyard and a beautiful pool for those hot summer days. Owner takes cares of the Gardening and the pool so just pack up and move in. Walking distance to great schools, shopping and public transportation. Dont miss this opportunity.