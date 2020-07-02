All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Find more places like 2137 Durazno Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hacienda Heights, CA
/
2137 Durazno Dr.
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

2137 Durazno Dr.

2137 Duranzo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hacienda Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2137 Duranzo Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Come See this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Hacienda Heights!! Available End of June!! - Come see our spaces 3 bedrooms 2 bath home in the beautiful hills of Hacienda Heights. This home comes with an open space kitchen, center island, and a warm fireplace. This property is conveniently located near the 60 Fwy and a hop and skip away from the La Puente Mall. To set an appointment to view this property you can contact our leasing agent Tatiana at 562-686-9104.

Please visit our website to submit your application at www.primemgnt.com

Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18

Property Address:
2137 Durazno Dr.
Hacienda Heights, Ca 91745

Visit our website
www.primemgnt.com
562-908-1415
Professionally Managed By: PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3206148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2137 Durazno Dr. have any available units?
2137 Durazno Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
Is 2137 Durazno Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2137 Durazno Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2137 Durazno Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2137 Durazno Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 2137 Durazno Dr. offer parking?
No, 2137 Durazno Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2137 Durazno Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2137 Durazno Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2137 Durazno Dr. have a pool?
No, 2137 Durazno Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2137 Durazno Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2137 Durazno Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2137 Durazno Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2137 Durazno Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2137 Durazno Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2137 Durazno Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd
Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Similar Pages

Hacienda Heights 1 BedroomsHacienda Heights 2 Bedrooms
Hacienda Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHacienda Heights Apartments with Balcony
Hacienda Heights Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA
Lomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hacienda La Puente Adult EducationCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine