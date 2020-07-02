Amenities
Come See this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Hacienda Heights!! Available End of June!! - Come see our spaces 3 bedrooms 2 bath home in the beautiful hills of Hacienda Heights. This home comes with an open space kitchen, center island, and a warm fireplace. This property is conveniently located near the 60 Fwy and a hop and skip away from the La Puente Mall. To set an appointment to view this property you can contact our leasing agent Tatiana at 562-686-9104.
Please visit our website to submit your application at www.primemgnt.com
Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18
Property Address:
2137 Durazno Dr.
Hacienda Heights, Ca 91745
Visit our website
www.primemgnt.com
562-908-1415
Professionally Managed By: PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3206148)