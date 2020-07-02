Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

Come See this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Hacienda Heights!! Available End of June!! - Come see our spaces 3 bedrooms 2 bath home in the beautiful hills of Hacienda Heights. This home comes with an open space kitchen, center island, and a warm fireplace. This property is conveniently located near the 60 Fwy and a hop and skip away from the La Puente Mall. To set an appointment to view this property you can contact our leasing agent Tatiana at 562-686-9104.



Please visit our website to submit your application at www.primemgnt.com



Rental Requirements:

Income requirement 2.5x more the rent

No prior rent collections

No prior evictions

Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current

Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18



Property Address:

2137 Durazno Dr.

Hacienda Heights, Ca 91745



Visit our website

www.primemgnt.com

562-908-1415

Professionally Managed By: PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3206148)