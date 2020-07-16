All apartments in Hacienda Heights
1931 Olympus Avenue

1931 Olympus Avenue · (909) 480-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1931 Olympus Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1931 Olympus Avenue · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1635 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
3+ Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, Single Story home in Hacienda Heights - This is a lovely 3+bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, single story home in Hacienda Heights. It offers a large family room with brick fireplace, new kitchen, new floor coverings in most rooms, some new windows and window coverings, new electrical, new plumbing, a new furnace, new sprinkler system front & rear yards, new landscape, new patio slab and the list goes on. Home is ready to move-in. For more information regarding this listing or to schedule a viewing, please go to: www.dmacpropertyservices.com. You may also view our rental policy by clicking on the second tab.

Thank you for your interest in this listing.

$40 Application fee is non-refundable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5452632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 Olympus Avenue have any available units?
1931 Olympus Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1931 Olympus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1931 Olympus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 Olympus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1931 Olympus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 1931 Olympus Avenue offer parking?
No, 1931 Olympus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1931 Olympus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1931 Olympus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 Olympus Avenue have a pool?
No, 1931 Olympus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1931 Olympus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1931 Olympus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 Olympus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1931 Olympus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1931 Olympus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1931 Olympus Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
