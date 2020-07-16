1931 Olympus Avenue

Amenities

3+ Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, Single Story home in Hacienda Heights - This is a lovely 3+bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, single story home in Hacienda Heights. It offers a large family room with brick fireplace, new kitchen, new floor coverings in most rooms, some new windows and window coverings, new electrical, new plumbing, a new furnace, new sprinkler system front & rear yards, new landscape, new patio slab and the list goes on. Home is ready to move-in. For more information regarding this listing or to schedule a viewing, please go to: www.dmacpropertyservices.com. You may also view our rental policy by clicking on the second tab.



