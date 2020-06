Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Lovely two-story house with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths is at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac with plenty of curb appeal. The updated kitchen leads to the comfortable family room that's perfect for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout, a master suite with a spacious bathroom, central air, a separated laundry room, and a panoramic city light view. Convenient location close to parks, super markets, shopping centers, the Puente Hills Mall, and the 60 freeway.