Wonderful 4 bedroom and 2 bath single story home for lease in Hacienda Heights. This home features a mixture of wood and laminate flooring, indoor laundry area, cover patio, formal dinning area, fireplace, open family room along side with the kitchen and 2 car garage. This home has been freshly painted and includes a spacious backyard. Come and check this home out.