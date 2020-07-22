All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Location

16180 Sierra Pass Way, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful home for lease in the well maintained, gated Sierra Vista Townhome community. This private, quiet community has lush, greenbelts and mountain views. The property has 3 spacious bedrooms, two full baths and powder room. Laminate on the lower level and piush new carpet on the second level. Recessed lighting throughout, central AC. Newly updated and painted. Fireplace in living room. Huge master suite with dual sinks and beautifully updated, tiled bathroom. Second bedroom has huge balcony overlooking tranquil mountains. LOTS of closet space in all rooms. Gorgeous kitchen with Appliances (dishwasher, fridge and stove). Plenty of closet space. Dining area. Great covered patio. Includes washer and dryer. Community pool, spa, tennis and clubhouse and lots of walking trails. W & D in garage. Community patrolled community. Minutes to restaurants, shopping, markets, banks and the I-60.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16180 Sierra Pass Way have any available units?
16180 Sierra Pass Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 16180 Sierra Pass Way have?
Some of 16180 Sierra Pass Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16180 Sierra Pass Way currently offering any rent specials?
16180 Sierra Pass Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16180 Sierra Pass Way pet-friendly?
No, 16180 Sierra Pass Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 16180 Sierra Pass Way offer parking?
Yes, 16180 Sierra Pass Way offers parking.
Does 16180 Sierra Pass Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16180 Sierra Pass Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16180 Sierra Pass Way have a pool?
Yes, 16180 Sierra Pass Way has a pool.
Does 16180 Sierra Pass Way have accessible units?
No, 16180 Sierra Pass Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16180 Sierra Pass Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16180 Sierra Pass Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 16180 Sierra Pass Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16180 Sierra Pass Way has units with air conditioning.
