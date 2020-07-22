16180 Sierra Pass Way

Amenities

Beautiful home for lease in the well maintained, gated Sierra Vista Townhome community. This private, quiet community has lush, greenbelts and mountain views. The property has 3 spacious bedrooms, two full baths and powder room. Laminate on the lower level and piush new carpet on the second level. Recessed lighting throughout, central AC. Newly updated and painted. Fireplace in living room. Huge master suite with dual sinks and beautifully updated, tiled bathroom. Second bedroom has huge balcony overlooking tranquil mountains. LOTS of closet space in all rooms. Gorgeous kitchen with Appliances (dishwasher, fridge and stove). Plenty of closet space. Dining area. Great covered patio. Includes washer and dryer. Community pool, spa, tennis and clubhouse and lots of walking trails. W & D in garage. Community patrolled community. Minutes to restaurants, shopping, markets, banks and the I-60.