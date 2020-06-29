15881 La Barra Place

Amenities

PLEASE READ BEFORE CALLING!!

Homeowner to retain upstairs 2 bedrooms as storage, ONLY downstairs, 3 bedrooms 2 bath is for rent.



Home for rent located in a Cul-a-sac in the heart of Hacienda Heights. Home has a spacious living and formal dining room with plenty of space for the kids to run around. 2 bedrooms with a jack and jill restroom. Home has a spacious backyard complemented with a large swimming pool. Conveniently located minutes away from the 60 freeway and everything you need banks, restaurants, bakeries, dry cleaners, post office, parks and much much more!



The tenant must accept the owner will come back to see the house

four times per year, to take care upstair two rooms, will stay there around one hour. The landlord will give prior notice before entering.