Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

15295 La Belle Street

15295 East La Belle Street · No Longer Available
Location

15295 East La Belle Street, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Grand Entertaining Home, Fully Gated, Grassy Wrap Around Front Yard, Double Door Entry, Spacious Formal Living Room & Cozy Brick Fireplace, Open to the Formal Dining Room, Sliding Glass Door to the Covered Patio, Great Kitchen with Tile Counters, Breakfast Nook, Relaxing Family Room with a Brick Wall Fireplace, Downstairs Half Bathroom, Built-In Wet Bar, Large Bonus Room with an Open Wood Beam Ceiling, Dual Glass Sliding Doors to the Backyard, Master Bedroom with a Private Bath, Dual Closets with Mirrored Closet Doors, Large Bedrooms with Mirrored Closet Doors, One Bedroom Features Huge Private Viewing Deck which Provides City Light, Mountain and Hsi Lai Temple Views, Full Hall Bathroom, Tile Roof, Prime Neighborhood, Large Backyard with Dual Patios, Flat Grassy Yard, Huge Corner Lot, 2 Car Garage, Direct Garage Access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15295 La Belle Street have any available units?
15295 La Belle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
Is 15295 La Belle Street currently offering any rent specials?
15295 La Belle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15295 La Belle Street pet-friendly?
No, 15295 La Belle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 15295 La Belle Street offer parking?
Yes, 15295 La Belle Street offers parking.
Does 15295 La Belle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15295 La Belle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15295 La Belle Street have a pool?
No, 15295 La Belle Street does not have a pool.
Does 15295 La Belle Street have accessible units?
No, 15295 La Belle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15295 La Belle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15295 La Belle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15295 La Belle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15295 La Belle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
