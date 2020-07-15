15295 La Belle Street

Amenities

Grand Entertaining Home, Fully Gated, Grassy Wrap Around Front Yard, Double Door Entry, Spacious Formal Living Room & Cozy Brick Fireplace, Open to the Formal Dining Room, Sliding Glass Door to the Covered Patio, Great Kitchen with Tile Counters, Breakfast Nook, Relaxing Family Room with a Brick Wall Fireplace, Downstairs Half Bathroom, Built-In Wet Bar, Large Bonus Room with an Open Wood Beam Ceiling, Dual Glass Sliding Doors to the Backyard, Master Bedroom with a Private Bath, Dual Closets with Mirrored Closet Doors, Large Bedrooms with Mirrored Closet Doors, One Bedroom Features Huge Private Viewing Deck which Provides City Light, Mountain and Hsi Lai Temple Views, Full Hall Bathroom, Tile Roof, Prime Neighborhood, Large Backyard with Dual Patios, Flat Grassy Yard, Huge Corner Lot, 2 Car Garage, Direct Garage Access.