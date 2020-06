Amenities

some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Private unit with Amazing Views - Property Id: 253199



Breath taking home adjacent to a separate rental. Must see to appreciate. Panoramic views of city lights. Spectacular views of the city. Multi-level Spanish Villa with contemporary convenience. Semi-rural, yet conveniently close to businesses and freeways. Gated entry for ultimate privacy and seclusion with a circular driveway.



Note: Seperate portion of house also for lease at $1,980 with 2 bedrooms 1 bath.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253199

Property Id 253199



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5674608)