14185 Skyline Dr

Unit Amenities furnished w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Home with Majestic and Scenic Views! SPECIAL PRICE $1600 - This cozy and intimate 1 bed and 1 bathroom cottage is on a triplex, perched on top of a hill. There is a private and gated road that leads to the main house. Home is very lovely inside and is fully furnished. No washer and dryer, does not come with laundry hookups either. There is no AC in the home as the home is on top of the hills and it is very cool. There is a heater available for use.



*OWNER PAYS WATER, ELECTRICITY, & WI-FI*

*PETS ALLOWED - PET DEPOSIT $500 +$100 FOR EACH ADDITIONAL*



Please view the 3D tour of this property here: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/23283ff0-f638-4e54-a6b3-80f24e1c6e96?setAttribution=mls



Please apply directly from our website. We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.



TEXT ONLY 626-474-5222 for more information.



