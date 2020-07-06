All apartments in Hacienda Heights
14185 Skyline Dr

14185 Skyline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14185 Skyline Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Home with Majestic and Scenic Views! SPECIAL PRICE $1600 - This cozy and intimate 1 bed and 1 bathroom cottage is on a triplex, perched on top of a hill. There is a private and gated road that leads to the main house. Home is very lovely inside and is fully furnished. No washer and dryer, does not come with laundry hookups either. There is no AC in the home as the home is on top of the hills and it is very cool. There is a heater available for use.

*OWNER PAYS WATER, ELECTRICITY, & WI-FI*
*PETS ALLOWED - PET DEPOSIT $500 +$100 FOR EACH ADDITIONAL*

Please view the 3D tour of this property here: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/23283ff0-f638-4e54-a6b3-80f24e1c6e96?setAttribution=mls

Please apply directly from our website. We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.

TEXT ONLY 626-474-5222 for more information.

(RLNE5709089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14185 Skyline Dr have any available units?
14185 Skyline Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 14185 Skyline Dr have?
Some of 14185 Skyline Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14185 Skyline Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14185 Skyline Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14185 Skyline Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14185 Skyline Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14185 Skyline Dr offer parking?
No, 14185 Skyline Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14185 Skyline Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14185 Skyline Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14185 Skyline Dr have a pool?
No, 14185 Skyline Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14185 Skyline Dr have accessible units?
No, 14185 Skyline Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14185 Skyline Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14185 Skyline Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14185 Skyline Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14185 Skyline Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

