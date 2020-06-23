All apartments in Hacienda Heights
1416 Finegrove Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1416 Finegrove Ave

1416 Finegrove Avenue · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1416 Finegrove Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Tri-Level Home, furnished or unfurnished. Landscaped new pool, spa, redwood deck, big lawns with auto sprinklers, trees, roses. Nice neighborhood, quiet cul de sac. Upper level has 3 bdrms, 2 baths, one is master with view of mountains and valley. Middle level has large living room and massive rock fireplace, formal dining room, modern kitchen with new porcelain tile floor, dishwasher and stainless steel sink. This level also has large glass windows and sliding glass door to main patio and big grass back yard. Lower level with complete wet bar, 5th bedroom/den/library/study/gym/office, and has door to garage and sliding glass door to fenced pool, huge lower patio and RV/boat parking area. New tenant will receive new carpeting, new paint interior & exterior, new Anthony swiming pool and new garage door. Very high quality pool table with all the equipment can remain or be removed. Schools are Palm Elementary School 50 yards, Los Robles Academy 1/8 mile, Orange Grove Middle school 1/4 mile, Los Altos High School 1/2 mile, all award winning Hacienda La Puente Unified School District schools. Rio Hondo Jr. College 2 miles, Whittier College 2 miles. Puente Hills Mall 2 1/2 miles, Westfield Mall 4 miles. Entrance to Palm Elementary School and Park, for kids and dogs with oval track for jogging, 20 yards from home. Owner willing to negotiate on any upgrades tenant may desire.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Finegrove Ave have any available units?
1416 Finegrove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 1416 Finegrove Ave have?
Some of 1416 Finegrove Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Finegrove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Finegrove Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Finegrove Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 Finegrove Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1416 Finegrove Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Finegrove Ave offers parking.
Does 1416 Finegrove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Finegrove Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Finegrove Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1416 Finegrove Ave has a pool.
Does 1416 Finegrove Ave have accessible units?
No, 1416 Finegrove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Finegrove Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 Finegrove Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Finegrove Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 Finegrove Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
