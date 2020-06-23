1416 Finegrove Ave

Amenities

Beautiful Tri-Level Home, furnished or unfurnished. Landscaped new pool, spa, redwood deck, big lawns with auto sprinklers, trees, roses. Nice neighborhood, quiet cul de sac. Upper level has 3 bdrms, 2 baths, one is master with view of mountains and valley. Middle level has large living room and massive rock fireplace, formal dining room, modern kitchen with new porcelain tile floor, dishwasher and stainless steel sink. This level also has large glass windows and sliding glass door to main patio and big grass back yard. Lower level with complete wet bar, 5th bedroom/den/library/study/gym/office, and has door to garage and sliding glass door to fenced pool, huge lower patio and RV/boat parking area. New tenant will receive new carpeting, new paint interior & exterior, new Anthony swiming pool and new garage door. Very high quality pool table with all the equipment can remain or be removed. Schools are Palm Elementary School 50 yards, Los Robles Academy 1/8 mile, Orange Grove Middle school 1/4 mile, Los Altos High School 1/2 mile, all award winning Hacienda La Puente Unified School District schools. Rio Hondo Jr. College 2 miles, Whittier College 2 miles. Puente Hills Mall 2 1/2 miles, Westfield Mall 4 miles. Entrance to Palm Elementary School and Park, for kids and dogs with oval track for jogging, 20 yards from home. Owner willing to negotiate on any upgrades tenant may desire.

Beautiful Tri-Level Home - Landscaped pool, spa, nice big grass yards (apts/housing for rent)