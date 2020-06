Amenities

Nice rural home in Perris. This home has Three bedrooms and Two Baths and features a Fireplace in the Living room and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Neutral color paint through out and the main living areas have vinyl flooring for easy maintenance. There is separate laundry room and exterior Storage shed. Great home! This home sits on acreage with a business on the back of property that tenants will not have access to. The tenants rental space is the area behind the white picket fence and the grass area from the white fence to the chain link fence at the front of the property.

This is Rural Residential lot and the front section can be use for a nursery or animals and also the renters can park a RV or trailer, There are shared meters for water and electric. Bills will be separated for each tenant. Renters Insurance in the amount of $300,000 is required.