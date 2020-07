Hollister Village.

Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

$850 on 1 and 2 bedrooms once approved, and $1,100 on a 3 bedroom once approved.

Deposit: $850 on 1 and 2 bedrooms once approved, and $1,100 on a 3 bedroom once approved.

Renter responsible for all utilities

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities

Covered lot, assigned. Covered Parking available. Please call for details.

Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. Covered Parking available. Please call for details.

Storage Details: Additional Storage and Garage/Carport available for an added monthly fee upon request and availability.