Apartment List
/
CA
/
goleta
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Goleta, CA with garage

Goleta apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
32 Units Available
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,585
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,935
1320 sqft
Located conveniently for commuters off Highway 101. Luxury community includes pool, gym, car wash area, bocce court, BBQ and pool. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, laundry and microwaves.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
598 Poppyfield Pl
598 Poppyfield Place, Goleta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1619 sqft
Storke Ranch Townhome. End unit.Over 1600sf. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.Nice floorplan. Patio. Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Washer and Dryer. Laundry room. 2 car garage. Access to Development Amenities. Pool, Jacuzzi, Weight Room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Encina
1 Unit Available
280 N Fairview Ave #6
280 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1034 sqft
* Amazing 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Condo in Encina Royale (55+ Community) * - Exquisite 2nd floor condo in Encina Royale. The Spacious Floorplan Offers Nearly 1,200 Sq Ft Incl. 2 Beds, 1.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5854 Hidden Lane
5854 Hidden Lane, Goleta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2592 sqft
Serene and Private Mountain View Home - Sophisticated 4 bdrm 3 bath home situated on a beautifully landscaped .5 acre of land and within the highly sought after Mountain View School District.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5655 Pembroke Court
5655 Pembroke Court, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
997 sqft
Charming and Bright 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Home in a sought after location - Nestled in a private cul-de-sac and in the coveted Kellogg School District, this unfurnished 2 bedroom home offers a sky-lighted kitchen with a gas stainless steal stove for

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7063 Marymount
7063 Marymount Way, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great views from 2 bed 2 & 1/2 bath 2 story condo with shared garage. - Very nice and bright 2 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath 2 story condo in Goleta. New paint and flooring and updated plumbing fixtures.

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Los Carneros Park
1 Unit Available
6215 Covington Way
6215 Covington Way, Goleta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1280 sqft
Very Nice Single Story Goleta North Home. Lake Los Carneros Area. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Fridge, Stove, Washer, Dryer. Good backyard. 2 car garage. Laundry area. Available 4/1/20. Showings by appointment start 4/1. Text Listing Agent.
Results within 1 mile of Goleta

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5485 Tree Farm Ln
5485 Tree Farm Ln, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
Spanish style 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Tree Farm development. Chef's kitchen, customized foyer, great room, walk-in pantry, island, outdoor ''California Room'' with outdoor fireplace, dining area, entertaining patio, and fenced yard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
48 Rip Curl Place
48 Rip Curl Pl, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
48 Rip Curl Place Available 06/24/20 * Fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom NEW condo with A/C * - This home is brand new and you would be the first people to call it home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5233 Calle Cristobal
5233 Calle Cristobal, Santa Barbara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
1580 sqft
Updated 4br/2ba ranch style home located in a great neighborhood with two car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Goleta

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
1 Unit Available
1054 Diamond Crest Ct
1054 Diamond Crest Court, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,700
3290 sqft
Beautiful spacious custom remodeled 3290 sq.ft. home in a gated community with an open floor plan and nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in Diamond Crest walking distance to the beach.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
1 Unit Available
933 Via Tranquila
933 Via Tranquilo, Santa Barbara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1867 sqft
Quarantine in Elegance. Enjoy the Safety of Hope Ranch & its Private Beach access while living in this Charming Spanish Architectural Mini-Estate. A Perfect Get Away for a Family wanting a beautiful place to safely enjoy Santa Barbara.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3736 San Remo Dr.
3736 San Remo Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
941 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed/1Bath Duplex with washer/dryer hook ups & shared car garage - Available 6/10 3736 San Remo Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 $2,850.00 rent + $3,500.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3732 Coral St.
3732 Coral Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
San Roque charmer in a great location - Very nice and tastefully updated 3 bedroom two bath home with a large living room in San Roque at the end of a cul-de-sac.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
781 Casiano Drive
781 Casiano Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Santa Barbara Townhome - Santa Barbara Secluded Hidden Valley town home located on a quiet corner lot. This Townhome is located close to the park and creeks for easy walking.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
683 Calabria Drive
683 Calabria Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1685 sqft
Hidden Valley 3 Bedroom Home - Pets Considered - 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Fireplace Dining Room Family Room Dishwasher 2 Car Garage Large Yard Monthly Gardening Included Quiet Cul de Sac School Districts: Adams, La Cumbre, San Marcos HS No
Results within 10 miles of Goleta

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Upper East
1 Unit Available
1630 Santa Barbara St
1630 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,750
800 sqft
This is a monthly vacation rental starting at 3700k/mo. New charming, modern, 2nd floor, fully furnished 1/1 apartment that is part of a historic colonial revival estate in beautiful downtown SB.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Laguna
1 Unit Available
409 E Anapamu St
409 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1348 sqft
Fully Furnished. AVAILABLE: APRIL 2021 FORWARD. This relaxing craftsman style house is perfect for those that want to live like a local and stay for at least a month or more.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lower State
1 Unit Available
618 Anacapa
618 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2655 sqft
Wonderful in town end unit condo that lives like a home. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, three story condo with three private outdoor areas and a 2 car garage. A walk scored of 97, this gated in town condo has everything.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Upper East
1 Unit Available
1430 Laguna
1430 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1406 sqft
This is a fully furnished short-term rental. The price ranges from 4500 to 7000 per month depending on the season. Please contact us for availabilityLocated in beautiful downtown Santa Barbara, this sophisticated 2-bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
1340 Clifton
1340 Clifton Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1350 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to shops, restaurants and beaches. Stand alone house with a shared side yard and drive way. Available July 1st. Laundry hook ups available in garage. House is being rented UNFURNISHED.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Alta Mesa
1 Unit Available
0000 Santa Fe
0000 Santa Fe Place, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
2377 sqft
PLEASE READ!! FURNISHED SHORT TERM MONTHLY RENTAL ONLY-Longer than 1 month considered - NO SHOWINGS. Currently occupied until April 15, 2020. Rates vary based on season.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
231 West Mountain Drive
231 West Mountain Drive, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$17,950
3700 sqft
Contemporary Masterpiece available unfurnished beginning June 1-longterm. Newly constructed Jeff Shelton design ocean view retreat with 3bd/3.5ba with pool overlooking ocean/Islands and mountains.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Montecito Home Estates
1 Unit Available
2123 Sycamore Canyon Rd
2123 Sycamore Canyon Road, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,870
2199 sqft
Spacious, clean and bright single level contemporary home with three bedrooms with walk-in closets & three full bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Goleta, CA

Goleta apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Goleta 1 BedroomsGoleta 2 BedroomsGoleta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGoleta 3 BedroomsGoleta Apartments with Balcony
Goleta Apartments with GarageGoleta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGoleta Apartments with ParkingGoleta Apartments with Pool
Goleta Apartments with Washer-DryerGoleta Dog Friendly ApartmentsGoleta Furnished ApartmentsGoleta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAVentura, CASanta Maria, CACamarillo, CAIsla Vista, CA
Channel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CAPine Mountain Club, CATaft, CALompoc, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CAOrcutt, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock CollegeUniversity of California-Santa Barbara
Ventura CollegeCalifornia State University-Channel Islands
Oxnard College