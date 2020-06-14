/
1 bedroom apartments
17 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Goleta, CA
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,585
695 sqft
Located conveniently for commuters off Highway 101. Luxury community includes pool, gym, car wash area, bocce court, BBQ and pool. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, laundry and microwaves.
Results within 1 mile of Goleta
Arrive Los Carneros
6505 Sea Star Ct, Santa Barbara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,765
954 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
286 Winchester Canyon Road
286 Winchester Canyon Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
Private Studio for rent in Goleta near Haskell's Beach, one large room with bathroom and kitchenette, with 2 large closets built out for clothes, shoe shelves and storage with mirrored doors, bathroom with glass shower, private patio area with
Results within 5 miles of Goleta
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
525 Las Palmas Drive (Casita)
525 Las Palmas Drive, Santa Barbara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
700 sqft
525 Las Palmas Drive (Casita) Available 07/01/20 Dream Casita in Hope Ranch! - This gorgeous casitas is detached from the main house and has all of the charm and enjoyment you want! One bedroom and one bathroom, flows nicely through out the single
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
275 Las Palmas Dr
275 Las Palmas Drive, Santa Barbara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
650 sqft
Charming one bedroom, one bathroom casita offering a spacious and private feel. This unit has been gorgeously updated with new wood floors, barn-style closet doors (photos coming soon), wood shutters, wainscoting, and fresh bright paint.
Results within 10 miles of Goleta
East Mesa
238 El Monte Drive
238 El Monte Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
800 sqft
* Amazing 1 Bed, 1 Bath Fully Upgraded Mesa Unit * - *** 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=htcGNDCaGeE *** This fantastic unit is completely brand new.
Lower State
116 E Yanonali St D2
116 East Yanonali Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1200 sqft
Unit D2 Available 08/20/20 Industrial Contemporary Apartment - Property Id: 251525 Looking for roommate with full exclusive use of unit, with shared entrance. Lower unit separated by locking door.
Oak Park
2611 Orella
2611 Orella Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
One cat considered! Sunny downstairs one bedroom with-in walking distance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Oak Park.
Montecito Home Estates
906 Chelham Way
906 Chelham Way, Montecito, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
906 Chelham Way Available 07/01/20 Montecito - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath single story apartment, includes utilities - Very charming one bedroom, one bath ground level apartment below main house in beautiful Montecito on gorgeous tree lined street.
East Beach
307 Por La Mar Circle
307 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
700 sqft
307 Por La Mar Circle Available 07/01/20 Total Quality Living! This chic and meticulous dream condo is located near East Beach! - Total Quality Living! This chic and meticulous dream condo located across the street from East Beach offers ideal
Upper East
1630 Santa Barbara St
1630 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,750
800 sqft
This is a monthly vacation rental starting at 3700k/mo. New charming, modern, 2nd floor, fully furnished 1/1 apartment that is part of a historic colonial revival estate in beautiful downtown SB.
West Downtown
401 Chapala
401 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,600
1374 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Experience the best that Santa Barbara has to offer from this luxury downtown condominium.
East Beach
408 Por La Mar Cir
408 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
Unfurnished 1 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit available for a long term lease.
Eastside
420 S Canada St
420 South Cañada Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
Very nice East Side 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Stove, Fridge. (1) side of duplex which shares lot with little house. Light, Bright. No yard. 1 parking space. No laundry. Tenant pays all utilities.
Eastside
47 Ocean View Ave
47 Ocean View Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
This upstairs unit features newer flooring and an updated kitchen and bath.1 assigned parking spot. Shared, coin-operated laundry.Strict No Pet policy and No Smoking.$1850 deposit. Water and trash included.
Santa Barbara Downtown
18 W Victoria
18 West Victoria Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$6,250
Fabulous furnished rental in desirable Arts District. Minimum monthly rental. Call listing agent for details Pippa Davis 805 8860174Available October 2020.
East Mesa
1021 Cliff Drive - 13
1021 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
695 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit front and back balcony ocean view from living rom tiled shower corner unit If 3 people, rent will increase to $2400.
