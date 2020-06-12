21 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Goleta, CA

/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1096 sqft
Located conveniently for commuters off Highway 101. Luxury community includes pool, gym, car wash area, bocce court, BBQ and pool. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, laundry and microwaves.
230 Mathilda Dr
230 Mathilda Drive, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
910 sqft
Spacious apartment in Goleta - Property Id: 289200 Beautiful, spacious, recently remodeled apartment for rent. Close access to shopping. Laundry, assigned parking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
7620 Hollister Ave #224
7620 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
2 Bedroom Goleta Condo - 2 Bedroom, 2 full bathrooms condo in the Grove near Ellwood Beach and the butterfly preserve. Washer & dryer in condo, back patio and carport parking. On-site pool. $2650.00 per month.
7063 Marymount
7063 Marymount Way, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great views from 2 bed 2 & 1/2 bath 2 story condo with shared garage. - Very nice and bright 2 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath 2 story condo in Goleta. New paint and flooring and updated plumbing fixtures.
Arrive Los Carneros
6505 Sea Star Ct, Santa Barbara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1140 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
3749 Greggory Way
3749 Greggory Way, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
((Available April 1 - Oct 31, 2020))Step through the entry of this well-designed and inviting 3 bedroom/two bath townhome into an impressive living room with soaring vaulted ceilings and high windows, solar tube lighting, and a raised hearth
873 Cieneguitas Road
873 Cieneguitas Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1300 sqft
*Great 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo with 2 Parking Spaces* - This amazing single-level two-bedroom two-bath condo has all the amenities you are seeking. Water comes with the unit. The home has an interior courtyard, a large living room, and great layout.
1311 N Salsipuedes St
1311 North Salsipuedes Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
927 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15/2020 - FULLY FURNISHED - 2/2 PLUS OFFICE - Beautifully Restored Craftsman In Downtown Santa BarbaraExpertly designed and furnished, we're sure you'll enjoy an extended stay soaking up the comforts of this beautifully restored
225 E Cota
225 East Cota Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2002 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL. AVAILABLE: Now through January 17th AND March - December 2020. The Blue Door Retreat is a three story, 2 bed/ 2 bath home located conveniently near downtown Santa Barbara.
1430 Laguna
1430 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1406 sqft
This is a fully furnished short-term rental. The price ranges from 4500 to 7000 per month depending on the season. Please contact us for availabilityLocated in beautiful downtown Santa Barbara, this sophisticated 2-bedroom, 2.
409 E Anapamu St
409 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1348 sqft
Fully Furnished. AVAILABLE: APRIL 2021 FORWARD. This relaxing craftsman style house is perfect for those that want to live like a local and stay for at least a month or more.
0000 Santa Fe
0000 Santa Fe Place, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
2377 sqft
PLEASE READ!! FURNISHED SHORT TERM MONTHLY RENTAL ONLY-Longer than 1 month considered - NO SHOWINGS. Currently occupied until April 15, 2020. Rates vary based on season.
521 West Montecito Street #14
521 West Montecito Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
897 sqft
521 West Montecito Street #14 Available 06/15/20 *Spacious Pet Friendly 2 Bed 2 Bath Unit with In-Unit Laundry* - *** 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.
330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit
330 West Cañon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
850 sqft
Unit Upper Unit Available 07/01/20 2 BR 2 bath Downtown Santa Barbara Apt. - Property Id: 293095 Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor unit in downtown Santa Barbara. Walk to State St. or beach. Great freeway and public transportation access.
1716 Castillo St.
1716 Castillo Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1250 sqft
Amazing Downtown Location! - Recently renovated home with vaulted ceilings and bonus storage loft centrally located in downtown Santa Barbara. Other amenities include: Large front porch with views of Mission Creek located just across the street.
1763 Prospect Ave
1763 Prospect Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
FURNISHED Craftsman Bungalow Surrounded By Oaks - Located on the Lower Riviera this Elegantly updated 2 bdrm, 3 bath FURNISHED Craftsman Bungalow sits nestled amongst the Oaks.
1701 Anacapa St #16
1701 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1054 sqft
Renovated Downtown 2BD/2BA condo - PET FRIENDLY - Available now! Be the first to claim this tastefully remodeled 2BD/2BA condo in a hard-to-beat downtown location, just two blocks away from Alice Keck Park! Has been upgraded with new laminate
2630 State Street Unit 6
2630 State St, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1310 sqft
Spanish charmer in Upper East.... Santa Barbara! - Spanish charmer in Upper east on State Street. Upper level unit! Fireplace and cathedral ceilings in Living Room and balcony off dining area. Easy to show. No pets, no smokers.
2727 Miradero Drive #107
2727 Miradero Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Quiet 2 Bedroom San Roque Condo - Available Early June - 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Patio with Serene Views Secure Lock-Out Building w/ Parking Garage Laundry Facilities in Basement Condo is on the 1st Floor Includes Water & Trash NO PETS or
821 Cliff Drive - 107 (B)
821 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
Beach City is a fully furnished gated community located less than a minute away from Santa Barbara City College, 5 minutes from the beach, and 10 minutes from the heart of downtown Santa Barbara.
40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3
40 Oceano Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1207 sqft
One of our most private spaces and the only unit with it's own yard and hot tub! The Oceano is a corner suite complete with a private yard and hot tub overlooking the Pacific Ocean and marina! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath suite on the water is sure
