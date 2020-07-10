All apartments in Glendora
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM

743 E Foothill Boulevard

743 East Foothill Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

743 East Foothill Boulevard, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This lovely family home found in the NORTH of Glendora, walking distance to the downtown of Glendora village, parks, and schools,
setting for cozy evenings spent in the living room by the inviting brick fireplace with beautiful wood floors, delicious dinners with
friends and family in the beautifully remodeled kitchen, or lazy days lounging in the backyard catching a glimpse of the majestic
foothills. Recently remodeled the house including new paint the whole house, new heater, and recessed lighting. Side patio area with
fireplace that is perfect for evenings nights gathering with family, large lawn area is the protentional optional for a pool. Gated side
yard with possible room for RV, boat, or trailer. Two cars attached garage with a large driveway with plenty of room for extra
parking. , there are many possibilities for your family to make this special home your own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 E Foothill Boulevard have any available units?
743 E Foothill Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 743 E Foothill Boulevard have?
Some of 743 E Foothill Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 743 E Foothill Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
743 E Foothill Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 E Foothill Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 743 E Foothill Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 743 E Foothill Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 743 E Foothill Boulevard offers parking.
Does 743 E Foothill Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 743 E Foothill Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 E Foothill Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 743 E Foothill Boulevard has a pool.
Does 743 E Foothill Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 743 E Foothill Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 743 E Foothill Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 743 E Foothill Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 743 E Foothill Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 743 E Foothill Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

