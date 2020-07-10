743 E Foothill Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This lovely family home found in the NORTH of Glendora, walking distance to the downtown of Glendora village, parks, and schools,

setting for cozy evenings spent in the living room by the inviting brick fireplace with beautiful wood floors, delicious dinners with

friends and family in the beautifully remodeled kitchen, or lazy days lounging in the backyard catching a glimpse of the majestic

foothills. Recently remodeled the house including new paint the whole house, new heater, and recessed lighting. Side patio area with

fireplace that is perfect for evenings nights gathering with family, large lawn area is the protentional optional for a pool. Gated side

yard with possible room for RV, boat, or trailer. Two cars attached garage with a large driveway with plenty of room for extra

parking. , there are many possibilities for your family to make this special home your own.