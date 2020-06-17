All apartments in Glendora
658 E Lemon Ave Unit A
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:32 PM

658 E Lemon Ave Unit A

658 E Lemon Ave · (626) 610-1309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

658 E Lemon Ave, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 658 E Lemon Ave Unit A · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1593 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Spacious three bedroom home located in the heart of Glendora!! - Spacious three bedroom home located in the heart of Glendora!! Downstairs you'll love the feel of the open floor plan with a living room, designated dining area, open kitchen with an eat-at peninsula, granite countertops and a private patio. Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms, one with a private balcony with mountain views! The master suite has a large walk-in closet with built-in shelving and a nicely updates bathroom. This home is a must-see!!

Take a virtual tour: https://listingcake.com/v/?id=4b7d37f51ebd2d5f1a99ef986681a4f5

(RLNE5496617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 658 E Lemon Ave Unit A have any available units?
658 E Lemon Ave Unit A has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 658 E Lemon Ave Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
658 E Lemon Ave Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 658 E Lemon Ave Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 658 E Lemon Ave Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 658 E Lemon Ave Unit A offer parking?
No, 658 E Lemon Ave Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 658 E Lemon Ave Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 658 E Lemon Ave Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 658 E Lemon Ave Unit A have a pool?
No, 658 E Lemon Ave Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 658 E Lemon Ave Unit A have accessible units?
No, 658 E Lemon Ave Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 658 E Lemon Ave Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 658 E Lemon Ave Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 658 E Lemon Ave Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 658 E Lemon Ave Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
