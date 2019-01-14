All apartments in Gilroy
Find more places like 9190 Jacaranda Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilroy, CA
/
9190 Jacaranda Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

9190 Jacaranda Way

9190 Jacaranda Way · (408) 963-8018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gilroy
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9190 Jacaranda Way, Gilroy, CA 95020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3000 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Jacaranda Way, Gilroy - Property Id: 230962

*Contact Victor (Property Manager) 408-963-8018 to schedule an appointment!*

*Property not Furnished*
Application Requirements:
1.Completed Application Form (every applicant the age of 18+ years)
2. Photo ID/Drivers License copy
3. Income must be 3.0 times the rent ($3,000x3.0)= $9,000 monthly income
4. Must provide copies of most recent pay stub for the past 3 months or most recent filed Income Tax.
5. A $30 (cash only) Application fee per adult with a credit & background check minimum of 600 is required. Credit Checks processed by Apartment Owners Association of California, Inc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230962
Property Id 230962

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5853369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9190 Jacaranda Way have any available units?
9190 Jacaranda Way has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilroy, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilroy Rent Report.
What amenities does 9190 Jacaranda Way have?
Some of 9190 Jacaranda Way's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9190 Jacaranda Way currently offering any rent specials?
9190 Jacaranda Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9190 Jacaranda Way pet-friendly?
No, 9190 Jacaranda Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilroy.
Does 9190 Jacaranda Way offer parking?
No, 9190 Jacaranda Way does not offer parking.
Does 9190 Jacaranda Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9190 Jacaranda Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9190 Jacaranda Way have a pool?
No, 9190 Jacaranda Way does not have a pool.
Does 9190 Jacaranda Way have accessible units?
No, 9190 Jacaranda Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9190 Jacaranda Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9190 Jacaranda Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9190 Jacaranda Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mission Park
766 1st St
Gilroy, CA 95020

Similar Pages

Gilroy 3 BedroomsGilroy Apartments with Garage
Gilroy Apartments with Parking
Gilroy Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CAUnion City, CA
Dublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CAEast Palo Alto, CAPacific Grove, CACapitola, CAEast Foothills, CA
Lathrop, CASaratoga, CASeaside, CAMountain House, CAPatterson, CADel Monte Forest, CAModesto, CAHollister, CALa Selva Beach, CARio del Mar, CALos Banos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayDe Anza College
Hartnell CollegeMission College
Santa Clara University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity