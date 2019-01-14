9190 Jacaranda Way

Amenities
Jacaranda Way, Gilroy - Property Id: 230962
*Contact Victor (Property Manager) 408-963-8018 to schedule an appointment!*
*Property not Furnished*
Application Requirements:
1.Completed Application Form (every applicant the age of 18+ years)
2. Photo ID/Drivers License copy
3. Income must be 3.0 times the rent ($3,000x3.0)= $9,000 monthly income
4. Must provide copies of most recent pay stub for the past 3 months or most recent filed Income Tax.
5. A $30 (cash only) Application fee per adult with a credit & background check minimum of 600 is required. Credit Checks processed by Apartment Owners Association of California, Inc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230962
Property Id 230962
No Pets Allowed
