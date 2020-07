Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 08/15/20 Amazing Townhouse in a wonderful Gilroy location! This lovely 2 bedroom 3 bath comfortable townhouse is situated within walking distance to downtown Gilroy. Prime location for commuters, close to highways 101, 152 and public transportation via VTA and Caltrain. Gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops and designer appliances. Enjoy a high ceiling living room with space for the family. Attached garage is fully finished and includes cabinets and epoxy floors.



Available for viewing Sunday July 26th from 1-4 pm by appointment. Please contact Listing Agent to set a viewing time. Home is currently occupied by prior owner who is moving out August 6th. Home to be available for move-in on August 15th.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7620-gennaro-way-gilroy-ca-95020-usa/7bcf103b-322b-4d5e-a761-4c5520a28185



(RLNE5936647)