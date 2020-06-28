All apartments in Gardena
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

1936 W 154th Street

1936 West 154th Street
Location

1936 West 154th Street, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Turn-key Home in Great Neighborhood!... This Beautiful Home has an Open Floorplan with Large Living Room including recessed lights and tile floors throughout. Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Plenty of Cabinet storage space, and newer Stainless Steel Appliances. 3 Spacious Bedrooms and 2 Renovated Bathrooms (Including a Master Bedroom with En-Suite Bathroom).This Upgraded home also has A/C and central heating system. This home is perfect for entertaining with its spacious backyard space full of lush greenery and fruit trees. 2-Car Garage with Remote controlled Access and Extra Parking in Long Driveway. Washer and Dryer Unit is included in the garage.

Walking Distance to Nearby Award Winning Schools, Grocery Stores, Restaurants, and Shopping. Elementary School Ranked "9" on Great Schools Website. NO PETS. Centrally located to 405 and 110 Freeways, and El Camino College.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 W 154th Street have any available units?
1936 W 154th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 1936 W 154th Street have?
Some of 1936 W 154th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1936 W 154th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1936 W 154th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 W 154th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1936 W 154th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 1936 W 154th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1936 W 154th Street offers parking.
Does 1936 W 154th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1936 W 154th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 W 154th Street have a pool?
No, 1936 W 154th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1936 W 154th Street have accessible units?
No, 1936 W 154th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 W 154th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1936 W 154th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1936 W 154th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1936 W 154th Street has units with air conditioning.
