1936 W 154th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Turn-key Home in Great Neighborhood!... This Beautiful Home has an Open Floorplan with Large Living Room including recessed lights and tile floors throughout. Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Plenty of Cabinet storage space, and newer Stainless Steel Appliances. 3 Spacious Bedrooms and 2 Renovated Bathrooms (Including a Master Bedroom with En-Suite Bathroom).This Upgraded home also has A/C and central heating system. This home is perfect for entertaining with its spacious backyard space full of lush greenery and fruit trees. 2-Car Garage with Remote controlled Access and Extra Parking in Long Driveway. Washer and Dryer Unit is included in the garage.



Walking Distance to Nearby Award Winning Schools, Grocery Stores, Restaurants, and Shopping. Elementary School Ranked "9" on Great Schools Website. NO PETS. Centrally located to 405 and 110 Freeways, and El Camino College.