17111 S Raymond Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

This is the gorgeous single family home you've been searching for! Tucked into one of the most quiet and beautiful cul-de-sacs in Gardena, this home features outstanding curb appeal and a plethora of upgrades. The vibrant and clean Oriental-style garden out front offers a warm invitation to friends and family, while a spacious back yard lined is the perfect entertainment space for family barbecues and children to play.

This beautiful home features a grand living room with an oversized fireplace, and to double-doors leading to the backyard. The dining space flows into the large kitchen, lined with brand new stainless steel appliances, and rich with cabinets, counter space: No more dinner-prep stress! Meanwhile, all the living spaces are sectioned off away from the main sections of the home, offering privacy for the residents even during family Holiday visits! The 3 bedrooms are perfect for a growing family. Give every member of the family their own room, or use one as a home office! With Elementary and Secondary schools just a brisk walk away, this home can grow with your family's needs.

The laundry area is tucked just behind the kitchen, with an extra restroom in the very back hidden away for guests. All the windows throughout the home are dual-pane glass, offering warmth during cold winter months and insulation against Summer heat. Plantation shutters in the living room and bedrooms allow lots of natural light, at your convenience.