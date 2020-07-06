All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like 17111 S Raymond Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
17111 S Raymond Place
Last updated January 12 2020 at 10:09 AM

17111 S Raymond Place

17111 Raymond Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17111 Raymond Place, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This is the gorgeous single family home you've been searching for! Tucked into one of the most quiet and beautiful cul-de-sacs in Gardena, this home features outstanding curb appeal and a plethora of upgrades. The vibrant and clean Oriental-style garden out front offers a warm invitation to friends and family, while a spacious back yard lined is the perfect entertainment space for family barbecues and children to play.
This beautiful home features a grand living room with an oversized fireplace, and to double-doors leading to the backyard. The dining space flows into the large kitchen, lined with brand new stainless steel appliances, and rich with cabinets, counter space: No more dinner-prep stress! Meanwhile, all the living spaces are sectioned off away from the main sections of the home, offering privacy for the residents even during family Holiday visits! The 3 bedrooms are perfect for a growing family. Give every member of the family their own room, or use one as a home office! With Elementary and Secondary schools just a brisk walk away, this home can grow with your family's needs.
The laundry area is tucked just behind the kitchen, with an extra restroom in the very back hidden away for guests. All the windows throughout the home are dual-pane glass, offering warmth during cold winter months and insulation against Summer heat. Plantation shutters in the living room and bedrooms allow lots of natural light, at your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17111 S Raymond Place have any available units?
17111 S Raymond Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 17111 S Raymond Place have?
Some of 17111 S Raymond Place's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17111 S Raymond Place currently offering any rent specials?
17111 S Raymond Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17111 S Raymond Place pet-friendly?
No, 17111 S Raymond Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 17111 S Raymond Place offer parking?
No, 17111 S Raymond Place does not offer parking.
Does 17111 S Raymond Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17111 S Raymond Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17111 S Raymond Place have a pool?
No, 17111 S Raymond Place does not have a pool.
Does 17111 S Raymond Place have accessible units?
No, 17111 S Raymond Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17111 S Raymond Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 17111 S Raymond Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17111 S Raymond Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 17111 S Raymond Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249

Similar Pages

Gardena 3 BedroomsGardena Apartments with Balcony
Gardena Apartments with GarageGardena Apartments with Parking
Gardena Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA
Calabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles