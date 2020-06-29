All apartments in Gardena
16919 S Dalton Avenue

16919 Dalton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16919 Dalton Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Renovated End Unit Townhome in Gardena. This Beautiful Home has New Wood Laminate Flooring, New Carpet in Upstairs Bedrooms, and was
Freshly Painted throughout. Bright and Open Living Room with Recessed Lighting includes a Gas Fireplace, Bar Area, and Outdoor Balcony with Patio.
The Kitchen has Sparkling Countertops and Subway Tile Backspash, and includes all New Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Gas Range, and
Dishwasher). Located upstairs are 3-Spacious Bedrooms. Including a Master Bedroom with lots of Closet Space and a Private En-Suite Bathroom that includes a Shower with Glass Enclosure. All 3-Bathrooms have been Newly Upgraded with Decorative Tile Flooring, and Modern Light Fixtures. 2-Car
Attached Garage with Direct Access to the home and has plenty of room for Storage. Laundry is also located in the garage with New Washer and Dryer units. This is a Great Location, Central and close to many New Restaurants, Grocery Stores, and Shopping. Freeway access nearby to 110, 405
& 91.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16919 S Dalton Avenue have any available units?
16919 S Dalton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 16919 S Dalton Avenue have?
Some of 16919 S Dalton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16919 S Dalton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16919 S Dalton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16919 S Dalton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16919 S Dalton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 16919 S Dalton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16919 S Dalton Avenue offers parking.
Does 16919 S Dalton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16919 S Dalton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16919 S Dalton Avenue have a pool?
No, 16919 S Dalton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16919 S Dalton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16919 S Dalton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16919 S Dalton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16919 S Dalton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 16919 S Dalton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16919 S Dalton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
