16919 S Dalton Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Newly Renovated End Unit Townhome in Gardena. This Beautiful Home has New Wood Laminate Flooring, New Carpet in Upstairs Bedrooms, and was

Freshly Painted throughout. Bright and Open Living Room with Recessed Lighting includes a Gas Fireplace, Bar Area, and Outdoor Balcony with Patio.

The Kitchen has Sparkling Countertops and Subway Tile Backspash, and includes all New Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Gas Range, and

Dishwasher). Located upstairs are 3-Spacious Bedrooms. Including a Master Bedroom with lots of Closet Space and a Private En-Suite Bathroom that includes a Shower with Glass Enclosure. All 3-Bathrooms have been Newly Upgraded with Decorative Tile Flooring, and Modern Light Fixtures. 2-Car

Attached Garage with Direct Access to the home and has plenty of room for Storage. Laundry is also located in the garage with New Washer and Dryer units. This is a Great Location, Central and close to many New Restaurants, Grocery Stores, and Shopping. Freeway access nearby to 110, 405

& 91.