Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1655 Orchid Way

1655 Orchid Way · (310) 212-6660
Location

1655 Orchid Way, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1655 Orchid Way · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Four Bedroom Home in Gated Community $3500.00/mo - Located in "Gardena Village" Gated Community just off Artesia Blvd. close to freeways, shopping, restaurants, and Tokyo Central Market. This four bedroom, two and a half bathroom house allows a maximum of six people and includes ceiling fans, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-ups off, private backyard, and includes garage with automatic openers and allows additional parking in driveway. Rent is $3500.00/mo and security deposit is $3400.00 on approved applicant(s). Available for a six month lease that converts month to month after the lease term. Rent includes HOA fees and monthly gardening maintenance of front yard only, resident responsible for all other utilities and all backyard gardening and maintenance. Please call (310)212-6660 for more information or to schedule a viewing please call our office and let us know when you are available. Shown by appointment only due to gated, secure entrance.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3937982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 Orchid Way have any available units?
1655 Orchid Way has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1655 Orchid Way have?
Some of 1655 Orchid Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 Orchid Way currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Orchid Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Orchid Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1655 Orchid Way is pet friendly.
Does 1655 Orchid Way offer parking?
Yes, 1655 Orchid Way does offer parking.
Does 1655 Orchid Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 Orchid Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Orchid Way have a pool?
No, 1655 Orchid Way does not have a pool.
Does 1655 Orchid Way have accessible units?
No, 1655 Orchid Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Orchid Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1655 Orchid Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1655 Orchid Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1655 Orchid Way does not have units with air conditioning.
