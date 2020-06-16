1655 Orchid Way

Amenities

Four Bedroom Home in Gated Community $3500.00/mo - Located in "Gardena Village" Gated Community just off Artesia Blvd. close to freeways, shopping, restaurants, and Tokyo Central Market. This four bedroom, two and a half bathroom house allows a maximum of six people and includes ceiling fans, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-ups off, private backyard, and includes garage with automatic openers and allows additional parking in driveway. Rent is $3500.00/mo and security deposit is $3400.00 on approved applicant(s). Available for a six month lease that converts month to month after the lease term. Rent includes HOA fees and monthly gardening maintenance of front yard only, resident responsible for all other utilities and all backyard gardening and maintenance. Please call (310)212-6660 for more information or to schedule a viewing please call our office and let us know when you are available. Shown by appointment only due to gated, secure entrance.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3937982)