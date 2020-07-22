All apartments in Gardena
Location

16313 South Dalton Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247
Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3bd/2.5ba 1650 sqft Quiet Back House with 2 car garage and large driveway - 3bd/2.5ba 1650 sqft Quiet Back House with large 2 car garage, large driveway, and covered patio. All bedrooms are large in size, kitchen can be accessed directly from garage, to patio, and to laundry room. Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. A lot of closet space in kitchen and dinning room. Pets submit for approval.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured.

(RLNE5192682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16313 S Dalton Ave have any available units?
16313 S Dalton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 16313 S Dalton Ave have?
Some of 16313 S Dalton Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16313 S Dalton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16313 S Dalton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16313 S Dalton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 16313 S Dalton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 16313 S Dalton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16313 S Dalton Ave offers parking.
Does 16313 S Dalton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16313 S Dalton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16313 S Dalton Ave have a pool?
No, 16313 S Dalton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16313 S Dalton Ave have accessible units?
No, 16313 S Dalton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16313 S Dalton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 16313 S Dalton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16313 S Dalton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 16313 S Dalton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
