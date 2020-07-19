All apartments in Gardena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16307 S Manhattan Place

16307 S Manhattan Pl · No Longer Available
Location

16307 S Manhattan Pl, Gardena, CA 90247
South Gardena

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must See, Turn Key 2 Bedrooms/1 Bath, and Approx 800 Sqft of Living Space Newly Renovated. Newly Painted Interior, Gorgeous Modern Wood Laminate Flooring, New Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen, Remodeled Bathroom, 2-Parking garage. Extremely Desirable Location Walking Distance to Restaurants and close proximity to nearby markets and shops. Easy access public transportation, and to the 110, 91, & 405 freeways. Close to El Camino College. Nice Curb Appeal and Landscaping. Mature fruit trees. Make this beautiful unit your Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16307 S Manhattan Place have any available units?
16307 S Manhattan Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 16307 S Manhattan Place have?
Some of 16307 S Manhattan Place's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16307 S Manhattan Place currently offering any rent specials?
16307 S Manhattan Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16307 S Manhattan Place pet-friendly?
No, 16307 S Manhattan Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 16307 S Manhattan Place offer parking?
Yes, 16307 S Manhattan Place offers parking.
Does 16307 S Manhattan Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16307 S Manhattan Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16307 S Manhattan Place have a pool?
No, 16307 S Manhattan Place does not have a pool.
Does 16307 S Manhattan Place have accessible units?
No, 16307 S Manhattan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16307 S Manhattan Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16307 S Manhattan Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16307 S Manhattan Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 16307 S Manhattan Place does not have units with air conditioning.
