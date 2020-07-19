16307 S Manhattan Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Must See, Turn Key 2 Bedrooms/1 Bath, and Approx 800 Sqft of Living Space Newly Renovated. Newly Painted Interior, Gorgeous Modern Wood Laminate Flooring, New Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen, Remodeled Bathroom, 2-Parking garage. Extremely Desirable Location Walking Distance to Restaurants and close proximity to nearby markets and shops. Easy access public transportation, and to the 110, 91, & 405 freeways. Close to El Camino College. Nice Curb Appeal and Landscaping. Mature fruit trees. Make this beautiful unit your Home.