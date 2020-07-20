15826 Halldale Ave

Amenities

$1,950 - Newly Remodeled Luxury 1 Bed/ 1 Bath Cottages in a sought-after neighborhood of Gardena



$40 Screening-fee per applicant - (Cash or Cashier's check only)



MOVE IN READY!



Brand new fully remodeled charming 1 bed 1 bath cottage units that'll make you never want to leave home. Each unit has been extensively remolded with $80K in upgrades per unit. These newly constructed units include:



- Open floor plan with a fully remodeled kitchen and built-in island



- All new stainless steel appliances (high-efficiency washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher, stove oven, microwave, french door fridge, and freezer)



- Lots of cabinet storage (soft close drawers and cabinets)



- Separate spacious living room



- Restored and refinished original hardwood floors throughout



- Brand new bathroom with luxury tiles, countertops, and finishes



- Spacious bedroom with fan light fixture



- Built-in large closet and storage space in bedroom



- Bonus cabinet storage in bathroom and hallway linen closet



- Each unit includes it's own in unit brand new high-efficiency washer and dryer



- Each unit separately metered for gas and electricity



- Brand new plumbing and electrical



- All double pane windows



- Recessed LED lighting throughout



- Newly landscaped for outdoor living complete with private patio space



- Garage parking



These units are going to fill quickly! Come visit the open house to complete an application.