Gardena, CA
15312 Van Ness Avenue
15312 Van Ness Avenue

15312 Van Ness Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15312 Van Ness Avenue, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
The Real Estate Group is proud to present 15312 Van Ness Ave. This beautifully updated and maintained home sits in the heart of Gardena's McCarthy neighborhood. The front of the home features drought tolerant, low maintenance, landscaping. The rear yard has a nice grassy area and 2 off-street covered parking spaces with 50A/250V receptacle for quickly charging electric vehicles. The rear yard is accessed by a remote controlled gate. The interior features laminate and tile floors throughout. There is a large family room with a sliding glass door that overlooks the backyard. This room has a full closet and can also be used as a 4th bedroom. The kitchen, and both bathrooms, have been remodeled. The over-sized master bedroom also has a slider that overlooks the backyard and it's remodeled bathroom features dual sinks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15312 Van Ness Avenue have any available units?
15312 Van Ness Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 15312 Van Ness Avenue have?
Some of 15312 Van Ness Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15312 Van Ness Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15312 Van Ness Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15312 Van Ness Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15312 Van Ness Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 15312 Van Ness Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15312 Van Ness Avenue offers parking.
Does 15312 Van Ness Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15312 Van Ness Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15312 Van Ness Avenue have a pool?
No, 15312 Van Ness Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15312 Van Ness Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15312 Van Ness Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15312 Van Ness Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15312 Van Ness Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15312 Van Ness Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15312 Van Ness Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
