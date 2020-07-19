15312 Van Ness Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

The Real Estate Group is proud to present 15312 Van Ness Ave. This beautifully updated and maintained home sits in the heart of Gardena's McCarthy neighborhood. The front of the home features drought tolerant, low maintenance, landscaping. The rear yard has a nice grassy area and 2 off-street covered parking spaces with 50A/250V receptacle for quickly charging electric vehicles. The rear yard is accessed by a remote controlled gate. The interior features laminate and tile floors throughout. There is a large family room with a sliding glass door that overlooks the backyard. This room has a full closet and can also be used as a 4th bedroom. The kitchen, and both bathrooms, have been remodeled. The over-sized master bedroom also has a slider that overlooks the backyard and it's remodeled bathroom features dual sinks.