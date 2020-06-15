All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like 14817 Sutro Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
14817 Sutro Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

14817 Sutro Avenue

14817 Sutro Avenue · (562) 924-3858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14817 Sutro Avenue, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14817 Sutro Avenue · Avail. Jul 1

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
14817 Sutro Avenue Available 07/01/20 UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH BONUS ROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME INCLUDES LAUNDRY ROOM & GARAGE - DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENT. TO VIEW THIS HOME PLEASE CALL 562.477.9328.

This stunning single story three bedroom home features two bathrooms and an additional bonus detached room with a large well manicured yard. Enjoy an open concept floor plan with extra large living room which features a fireplace, large windows providing plenty of ample natural lighting throughout, sleek wood floors and recessed lighting. This perfect home also boasts a laundry room, upgraded kitchen with luminous granite countertops, gas stove, dishwasher, and lots of storage space with a large dining room. The bedrooms feature walk in closets with custom built in shelving and the beautiful bathrooms feature stone tiled bathtub with shower and large bath vanities. This home also features an attached garage with additional driveway parking space.

Enjoy easy access to numerous Freeways including 91, 110, 405 & 105 making commuting a breeze. Nearby schools include Southern California Christian Academy, Junipero Serra High School and Renaissance Community Day School. 14817 Sutro Ave is near Rowley Memorial Park with close access to plenty of dining and shopping nearby.

To Qualify:

Credit score must be no less than 650
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 1/2 times the rent
We will not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note above list is primary qualifications, call our office for secondary qualifications

To apply please visit www.borbaproperty.com/vacancies/.

***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5328036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14817 Sutro Avenue have any available units?
14817 Sutro Avenue has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14817 Sutro Avenue have?
Some of 14817 Sutro Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14817 Sutro Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14817 Sutro Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14817 Sutro Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14817 Sutro Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 14817 Sutro Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14817 Sutro Avenue does offer parking.
Does 14817 Sutro Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14817 Sutro Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14817 Sutro Avenue have a pool?
No, 14817 Sutro Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14817 Sutro Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14817 Sutro Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14817 Sutro Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14817 Sutro Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14817 Sutro Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14817 Sutro Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14817 Sutro Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249

Similar Pages

Gardena 3 BedroomsGardena Apartments with Balcony
Gardena Apartments with GarageGardena Apartments with Parking
Gardena Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA
Calabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity