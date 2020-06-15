Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

14817 Sutro Avenue Available 07/01/20 UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH BONUS ROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME INCLUDES LAUNDRY ROOM & GARAGE - DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENT. TO VIEW THIS HOME PLEASE CALL 562.477.9328.



This stunning single story three bedroom home features two bathrooms and an additional bonus detached room with a large well manicured yard. Enjoy an open concept floor plan with extra large living room which features a fireplace, large windows providing plenty of ample natural lighting throughout, sleek wood floors and recessed lighting. This perfect home also boasts a laundry room, upgraded kitchen with luminous granite countertops, gas stove, dishwasher, and lots of storage space with a large dining room. The bedrooms feature walk in closets with custom built in shelving and the beautiful bathrooms feature stone tiled bathtub with shower and large bath vanities. This home also features an attached garage with additional driveway parking space.



Enjoy easy access to numerous Freeways including 91, 110, 405 & 105 making commuting a breeze. Nearby schools include Southern California Christian Academy, Junipero Serra High School and Renaissance Community Day School. 14817 Sutro Ave is near Rowley Memorial Park with close access to plenty of dining and shopping nearby.



To Qualify:



Credit score must be no less than 650

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 1/2 times the rent

We will not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note above list is primary qualifications, call our office for secondary qualifications



To apply please visit www.borbaproperty.com/vacancies/.



***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



No Pets Allowed



