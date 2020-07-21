14430 Strawberry Ln #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill garage

Ever Live in a Brand New Home? Itll change your life! - Strawberry Lane is a gorgeous and spacious home brand new home in a gated community with a great vibe and a floor plan that flows wonderfully, from the attached garage with space to store your extra stuff to the ground floor ensuite bedroom (perfect for guest or extended family) with its own private patio, to the wide open great room flooded with natural light and plenty of room to entertain or just relax, all complemented by a functionally laid out kitchen accented with spacious counter tops, walk-in pantry, massive island, stainless appliances, and stylish shaker cabinets galore. The stairway off the great room, with soaring ceilings, leads to the private areas of the home and master suite which features oversized walk-in closet, double vanity, shower and huge soaking tub. Also to be found on this level of the home is a second South facing ensuite bedroom, and the conveniently placed laundry. Topping all this off the home has beautifully upgraded flooring, and energy efficient features throughout.

At the Gateway to the South Bay, Strawberry Lane is centrally located close to the sands of Manhattan Beach, LAX, All freeways (405, 110, 105, 91), Metro Green and Silver lines, and a multitude of shopping, schooling and entertainment options.

No Pets Allowed



