All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like 14430 Strawberry Ln #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
14430 Strawberry Ln #3
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

14430 Strawberry Ln #3

14430 Strawberry Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

14430 Strawberry Ln, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Ever Live in a Brand New Home? Itll change your life! - Strawberry Lane is a gorgeous and spacious home brand new home in a gated community with a great vibe and a floor plan that flows wonderfully, from the attached garage with space to store your extra stuff to the ground floor ensuite bedroom (perfect for guest or extended family) with its own private patio, to the wide open great room flooded with natural light and plenty of room to entertain or just relax, all complemented by a functionally laid out kitchen accented with spacious counter tops, walk-in pantry, massive island, stainless appliances, and stylish shaker cabinets galore. The stairway off the great room, with soaring ceilings, leads to the private areas of the home and master suite which features oversized walk-in closet, double vanity, shower and huge soaking tub. Also to be found on this level of the home is a second South facing ensuite bedroom, and the conveniently placed laundry. Topping all this off the home has beautifully upgraded flooring, and energy efficient features throughout.
At the Gateway to the South Bay, Strawberry Lane is centrally located close to the sands of Manhattan Beach, LAX, All freeways (405, 110, 105, 91), Metro Green and Silver lines, and a multitude of shopping, schooling and entertainment options.
Call WIN today and make Strawberry Lane your new next home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5621333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14430 Strawberry Ln #3 have any available units?
14430 Strawberry Ln #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 14430 Strawberry Ln #3 have?
Some of 14430 Strawberry Ln #3's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14430 Strawberry Ln #3 currently offering any rent specials?
14430 Strawberry Ln #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14430 Strawberry Ln #3 pet-friendly?
No, 14430 Strawberry Ln #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 14430 Strawberry Ln #3 offer parking?
Yes, 14430 Strawberry Ln #3 offers parking.
Does 14430 Strawberry Ln #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14430 Strawberry Ln #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14430 Strawberry Ln #3 have a pool?
No, 14430 Strawberry Ln #3 does not have a pool.
Does 14430 Strawberry Ln #3 have accessible units?
No, 14430 Strawberry Ln #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 14430 Strawberry Ln #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14430 Strawberry Ln #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14430 Strawberry Ln #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14430 Strawberry Ln #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249

Similar Pages

Gardena 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGardena Apartments with Garages
Gardena Apartments with PoolsGardena Cheap Apartments
Gardena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CA
Agoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles