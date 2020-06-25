All apartments in Gardena
14416 plum Lane

14416 Plum Ln · No Longer Available
Location

14416 Plum Ln, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Over $35,000 of updated. This unit is loaded with all the options! This stunning three story townhome-style condominium in the beautiful gated community of Newfield has an open concept floor plan. You’ll also discover a downstairs room which is great for home office or guest bedroom, which opens to the front patio, The 2nd floor kitchen opens to large great living room with extra large windows features white Shaker-style cabinets, Apron-Front single basin, walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, washer and dryer, quartz countertop and lovely glass tile full backsplash. The beautiful master suite showcases a separate tub and shower, a vanity with dual sinks, and a large walk-in closet. Two secondary upstairs bedrooms have a full bathroom with shower. Additional features of this ENERGY STAR® certified home include LED lighting, a tankless water heater, programmable thermostat, pre wired for electric car charging and a 10-year limited warranty. Community has planned tot lot and BBQ area. Close to California State University, Long Beach and area employers like LAX, Tesla and SpaceX its also Short drive to area beaches, South Bay Galleria, Alondra Park and Golf Course, and Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. Conveniently located near Hwy. 91, I-405, I-110

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14416 plum Lane have any available units?
14416 plum Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 14416 plum Lane have?
Some of 14416 plum Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14416 plum Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14416 plum Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14416 plum Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14416 plum Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 14416 plum Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14416 plum Lane offers parking.
Does 14416 plum Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14416 plum Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14416 plum Lane have a pool?
No, 14416 plum Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14416 plum Lane have accessible units?
No, 14416 plum Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14416 plum Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14416 plum Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14416 plum Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14416 plum Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
