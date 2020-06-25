14416 plum Lane

Amenities

Over $35,000 of updated. This unit is loaded with all the options! This stunning three story townhome-style condominium in the beautiful gated community of Newfield has an open concept floor plan. You’ll also discover a downstairs room which is great for home office or guest bedroom, which opens to the front patio, The 2nd floor kitchen opens to large great living room with extra large windows features white Shaker-style cabinets, Apron-Front single basin, walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, washer and dryer, quartz countertop and lovely glass tile full backsplash. The beautiful master suite showcases a separate tub and shower, a vanity with dual sinks, and a large walk-in closet. Two secondary upstairs bedrooms have a full bathroom with shower. Additional features of this ENERGY STAR® certified home include LED lighting, a tankless water heater, programmable thermostat, pre wired for electric car charging and a 10-year limited warranty. Community has planned tot lot and BBQ area. Close to California State University, Long Beach and area employers like LAX, Tesla and SpaceX its also Short drive to area beaches, South Bay Galleria, Alondra Park and Golf Course, and Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. Conveniently located near Hwy. 91, I-405, I-110