Gardena, CA
13804 S Catalina Avenue
13804 South Catalina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13804 South Catalina Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Look no further! If you were to rent, this is where you'd want to be! Great floor plan on this 3-bedroom/2-bath Gardena home. Remodeled a few years ago, home is well-maintained and very clean!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13804 S Catalina Avenue have any available units?
13804 S Catalina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
Is 13804 S Catalina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13804 S Catalina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13804 S Catalina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13804 S Catalina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 13804 S Catalina Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13804 S Catalina Avenue offers parking.
Does 13804 S Catalina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13804 S Catalina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13804 S Catalina Avenue have a pool?
No, 13804 S Catalina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13804 S Catalina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13804 S Catalina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13804 S Catalina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13804 S Catalina Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13804 S Catalina Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13804 S Catalina Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
