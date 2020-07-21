All apartments in Gardena
13004 S Wilkie Ave

13004 Wilkie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13004 Wilkie Avenue, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
3 BD 1.75 BA REMODELED HOME GARDENA $3,300 - Property Id: 184923

Renovated 3Bd, 1.75Ba Home in Gardena w/ 1,312sf, on a tree lined street in a family friendly area. Beautifully refinished original wood floors. New windows, recessed lighting, fixtures throughout the home. Kitchen boasts new warm teal kitchen cabinets, white quartz tops, single basin sink, faucet, new appliances incl 5 burner gas stove/oven, hood, dishwasher, garbage disposal. The living rm / din area look out thru sunny slider door to fully enclosed back yard, covered patio. The master bdm on one side of home w/ en-suite bath,walk in shower. Other bdms on the other side of home serviced by a full bath w/ glass doors, dual vanity sink. Lndry hookups conveniently located in direct access 2 Car Garage. Newly landscaped low maintenance front yard. Address is assigned to Purche Elementary, Animo Charter, and Gardena High Schools. The City of Gardena offers a huge variety of dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation choices. It is conveniently located between the 105, 110, 405 Fwys.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
