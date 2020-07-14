All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like
1217 W 168th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
1217 W 168th Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:38 AM

1217 W 168th Street

1217 West 168th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

1217 West 168th Street, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
You will love this newly Remodeled Home. Bright and Contemporary in great Gardena Location. This Townhome is in a Quiet, Smaller Complex. Large 2 Bedroom, 1-1/2 Bath, Newly Remodeled Home. Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, New Cabinets, New Stainless Refrigerator, 5 Burner Samsung Stainless Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and Sink, with Brand New Faucet Fixture and Garbage disposal. Open Living Room Floor plan with Recessed Lights and New Windows leads to Dining Area with Patio Slider Door perfect for Dining and Entertaining. New Wood Laminate flooring in Living Room, Kitchen, and Dining Area. Upstairs has 2 Large and Bright Bedrooms. Large Master Bedroom with plenty of light, lots of Closet Space, 2nd Bedroom is also Large with Private Balcony area. Plenty of Closet Space and Hall Linen Closet. 2nd Bathroom with New Tile, Tub/shower, New Cabinets, New counters, new light fixture, and flooring. This home also has a Skylight to let in the Natural lighting in the stairways. Plenty of space in the oversized 2 Car Garage which is Gated Entry with Automatic Garage Door Opener. New Washer and Dryer located in the Garage. Lushly Landscaped and Small Complex. Conveniently located near Grocery Stores, Shopping, Restaurants and Great Freeway Access (91, 110, 405). Arthur Anderson Park is located within walking distance, which has Tennis courts, Basketball courts, grassy field, etc. Home Warranty policy will be provided to Tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1217 W 168th Street have any available units?
1217 W 168th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 1217 W 168th Street have?
Some of 1217 W 168th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 W 168th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1217 W 168th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 W 168th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1217 W 168th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 1217 W 168th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1217 W 168th Street offers parking.
Does 1217 W 168th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1217 W 168th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 W 168th Street have a pool?
No, 1217 W 168th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1217 W 168th Street have accessible units?
No, 1217 W 168th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 W 168th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 W 168th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1217 W 168th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1217 W 168th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Gardena 1 BedroomsGardena Apartments with ParkingGardena Apartments with PoolGardena Cheap PlacesGardena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles