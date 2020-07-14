1217 W 168th Street.

Amenities

You will love this newly Remodeled Home. Bright and Contemporary in great Gardena Location. This Townhome is in a Quiet, Smaller Complex. Large 2 Bedroom, 1-1/2 Bath, Newly Remodeled Home. Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, New Cabinets, New Stainless Refrigerator, 5 Burner Samsung Stainless Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and Sink, with Brand New Faucet Fixture and Garbage disposal. Open Living Room Floor plan with Recessed Lights and New Windows leads to Dining Area with Patio Slider Door perfect for Dining and Entertaining. New Wood Laminate flooring in Living Room, Kitchen, and Dining Area. Upstairs has 2 Large and Bright Bedrooms. Large Master Bedroom with plenty of light, lots of Closet Space, 2nd Bedroom is also Large with Private Balcony area. Plenty of Closet Space and Hall Linen Closet. 2nd Bathroom with New Tile, Tub/shower, New Cabinets, New counters, new light fixture, and flooring. This home also has a Skylight to let in the Natural lighting in the stairways. Plenty of space in the oversized 2 Car Garage which is Gated Entry with Automatic Garage Door Opener. New Washer and Dryer located in the Garage. Lushly Landscaped and Small Complex. Conveniently located near Grocery Stores, Shopping, Restaurants and Great Freeway Access (91, 110, 405). Arthur Anderson Park is located within walking distance, which has Tennis courts, Basketball courts, grassy field, etc. Home Warranty policy will be provided to Tenants.