Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:29 AM

1203 W. Gardena Blvd - D

1203 West Gardena Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1203 West Gardena Boulevard, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Clean Modern 3 bed/2 bath, 2 car garage with ground floor patio. Recent construction. New Stainless Appliances included: Stove, 2 Microwaves, Dishwasher, Side-by-side Refrigerator, Mini -Refrigerator) On the edge of Old Town Gardena, with a short walk and easy access to the market, stores, post office and just across from Giuliano's Delicatessen and Bakery. Sorry NO PETS Open Floor Plan Washer/Dryer hookups Tenant pays all utilities except for Trash and Gardening Service.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HkfEHJP7Yr3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 W. Gardena Blvd - D have any available units?
1203 W. Gardena Blvd - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 1203 W. Gardena Blvd - D have?
Some of 1203 W. Gardena Blvd - D's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 W. Gardena Blvd - D currently offering any rent specials?
1203 W. Gardena Blvd - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 W. Gardena Blvd - D pet-friendly?
No, 1203 W. Gardena Blvd - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 1203 W. Gardena Blvd - D offer parking?
Yes, 1203 W. Gardena Blvd - D offers parking.
Does 1203 W. Gardena Blvd - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 W. Gardena Blvd - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 W. Gardena Blvd - D have a pool?
No, 1203 W. Gardena Blvd - D does not have a pool.
Does 1203 W. Gardena Blvd - D have accessible units?
No, 1203 W. Gardena Blvd - D does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 W. Gardena Blvd - D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 W. Gardena Blvd - D has units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 W. Gardena Blvd - D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1203 W. Gardena Blvd - D has units with air conditioning.
