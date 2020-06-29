1203 W. Gardena Blvd - D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Clean Modern 3 bed/2 bath, 2 car garage with ground floor patio. Recent construction. New Stainless Appliances included: Stove, 2 Microwaves, Dishwasher, Side-by-side Refrigerator, Mini -Refrigerator) On the edge of Old Town Gardena, with a short walk and easy access to the market, stores, post office and just across from Giuliano's Delicatessen and Bakery. Sorry NO PETS Open Floor Plan Washer/Dryer hookups Tenant pays all utilities except for Trash and Gardening Service.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HkfEHJP7Yr3