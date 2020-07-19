1144 Magnolia Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home measuring 1,715 square feet. Property includes a huge den that may be used as a 4th bedroom as well. Room measures 17 x 16 feet. Property has been recently upgraded! Home features, new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. New paint, flooring, fixtures and vanities throughout. New fence in the backyard. Washer dryer hookups. Huge lot over 8,000 square feet. Great backyard with plenty of room for entertaining and includes outdoor fireplace. Central Location in Gardena near Sellery elementary school.