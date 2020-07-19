All apartments in Gardena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1144 Magnolia Avenue

1144 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1144 Magnolia Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home measuring 1,715 square feet. Property includes a huge den that may be used as a 4th bedroom as well. Room measures 17 x 16 feet. Property has been recently upgraded! Home features, new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. New paint, flooring, fixtures and vanities throughout. New fence in the backyard. Washer dryer hookups. Huge lot over 8,000 square feet. Great backyard with plenty of room for entertaining and includes outdoor fireplace. Central Location in Gardena near Sellery elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1144 Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
1144 Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 1144 Magnolia Avenue have?
Some of 1144 Magnolia Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1144 Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1144 Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1144 Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1144 Magnolia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 1144 Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1144 Magnolia Avenue offers parking.
Does 1144 Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1144 Magnolia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1144 Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1144 Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1144 Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1144 Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1144 Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1144 Magnolia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1144 Magnolia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1144 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
